Tyler Shough, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets

We have finally arrived at the destination every fantasy football manager maps out in August: Championship Week. If you are still reading this, congratulations are in order, but the job is not finished.

While many rosters are set in stone at this stage of the season, the quarterback position remains a volatile variable that can decide title matchups. Injuries to starters, late-season benchings, or simply unfavorable defensive matchups often force managers to look toward the waiver wire for a streamer who can provide a lifeline.

At this point in the year, safety is often an illusion. You aren't looking for a player to carry you for a month; you need a singular performance that maximizes points for one Sunday. Factors like recent passing volume, rushing upside, and specific defensive vulnerabilities becomes paramount.

Whether you are navigating an injury crisis or looking to block an opponent, the following signal-callers offer distinct paths to fantasy production in Week 17.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (13% rostered)

The rookie signal-caller for New Orleans has quietly become one of the most stable floor plays in fantasy football. Tyler Shough has scored at least 17 fantasy points in four straight games, a level of consistency that is hard to find on the waiver wire this late in the year.

He is completing 66.7% of his passes this season and averaging a respectable 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Even more impressive is his accuracy, as he has completed at least 65% of his throws in five consecutive starts.

Shough is coming off a massive volume game in a win over the Jets, where he completed 32 of 49 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown. The Saints’ backfield is currently decimated by injuries, with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Devin Neal all dealing with health issues. This lack of a run game forced New Orleans to air it out, and Shough responded.

While the comparisons are lofty, the production is real. Shough adds value as a runner, accumulating 135 rushing yards and two touchdown runs over his last five starts. He gets an appealing Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

While the Titans recently held lower-tier quarterbacks in check, they had previously surrendered 283 passing yards and 24.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over a four-game stretch. With Shough trending upward, currently QB14 over the last month, he represents a high-floor option with top-10 upside for the finals.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (29%)

The veteran is making what is likely his final stand, and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers surging at the right time. Aaron Rodgers has started 14 games for Pittsburgh this season, guiding them to three straight wins and the top of the AFC North. While he is no longer the high-volume monster of his MVP years, sitting as the QB25 in points per game, he has favored efficiency over volume to great effect.

In his last three games, Rodgers is averaging 258 passing yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, completing 71.6% of his throws. He is coming off a gritty win over the Detroit Lions, where he threw for 266 yards and a touchdown. However, fantasy managers must weigh the risks for Week 17. The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns, a team that ranks first in passing yards allowed and eighth against the pass.

"Rodgers has been playing better than expected, if you believe it," recent reports suggest. "He is likely to retire after this go-around, but he is making his last stand in great fashion."

The challenge for Rodgers is a lowered ceiling due to personnel losses. The Steelers lost star receiver DK Metcalf to an incident involving a fan, and he is out for the remainder of the regular season. This significantly hurts the explosive potential of the passing attack.

However, Rodgers faced this same Browns defense back in October and posted a solid line of 235 yards and two touchdowns. If you need a quarterback who won't lose you the week with turnovers, Rodgers is a steady hand, but the lack of weapons and a tough defensive matchup limit his explosive upside compared to other streamers.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (8%)

For managers looking to swing for the fences in their championship matchup, Cam Ward has emerged as a fascinating, high-upside option. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was largely ignored in fantasy circles for much of the season, but he has flipped a switch since the Titans' bye week. Ward has thrown two touchdown passes in three consecutive games, showcasing a rhythm that was missing earlier in his rookie campaign.

Ward is fresh off a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs where he completed 75% of his passes for 228 yards and two scores. This recent stretch of production includes six touchdowns and just one interception against a gauntlet of top-tier defensive coordinators.

The matchup for Week 17 is intriguing. He faces a New Orleans Saints team that has won three in a row but has not faced an elite quarterback during that streak. Before their recent defensive tightening, the Saints were allowing over 14 fantasy points per game to signal-callers.

Ward's ability to create plays, combined with the emergence of running back Tony Pollard as a stabilizing force, makes the Titans' offense far more dangerous than their record suggests.

The No. 1 overall pick has turned around what had been a forgettable rookie season in his last few games. If you are an underdog in your final matchup and need a player capable of delivering a multi-touchdown performance, Ward's recent form suggests he is ready for the moment.

Other quarterbacks to consider: J.J. McCarthy, MIN; Bryce Young, CAR; Kirk Cousins, ATL

