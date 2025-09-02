Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and 2 More Week 1 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
If you are like most people, there's a good chance you waited until the very last round in your fantasy football draft to select a defense. Although this could be seen as the smart strategy in terms of maximizing overall talent on your roster, it is important not to throw the D/ST position away entirely.
Targeting D/ST on the waiver wire with favorable matchups could give you a massive advantage over your league mates. Often, a D/ST points total isn’t about how good the D/ST is, but more so how bad the opposing offense is, especially in week 1, as teams look to find their footing.
We highlighted the top 5 D/ST to pick up this week to help you maximize your points total this week and beat your opponent.
Arizona Cardinals 46% (ESPN)
The Arizona Cardinals play the New Orleans Saints on the road. This is a very favorable matchup as the Saints have a young QB in Spencer Rattler and a rookie head coach in Kellen Moore. Look for Cardinals defensive-minded HC Jonathan Gannon to send pressure with his new defensive weapons, Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.
Chicago Bears 10% (ESPN)
This week, the Bears play the Vikings at home on Monday Night Football. This is a good matchup going up against J.J. McCarthy, making his NFL debut. The Bears' defense has plenty of talent, including their top edge rusher, Montez Sweat, and leading tackler Kevin Byard, so McCarthy could be in for a rough night under the lights.
Washington Commanders 13%(ESPN)
This week, the Commanders play the Giants at home. This is a good matchup as the Giants are coming off a 3-14 season in 2024. They have a new starting QB with Russell Wilson, but the same coaching staff as last season. As long as the Commanders contain Giants star WR Malik Nabers, it should be an easy day at the office for Head Coach Dan Quinn's defense.
Miami Dolphins 5%(ESPN)
This week, the Dolphins play the Colts at home. This is a good matchup for the Dolphins as they prepare to face QB Daniel Jones. Jones was released by the Giants last season due to ineffectiveness and finds himself this offseason beating out Colts' former first-rounder Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Expect the dolphins to have a field day and intercept a few of Danny Dimes' pass attempts.
New York Jets 24%(ESPN)
This week, the Jets play the Steelers at home. This is a good matchup for the Jets, as this looks to be a low-scoring affair. The Jets face their former QB, Aaron Rodgers, who is 41 years old and cannot escape the pocket to make plays. Look for the Jets to bring the pressure throughout the game with Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, and Will McDonald looking to put Rodgers on the turf as much as possible.