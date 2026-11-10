Cam Ward and 2 More Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Quarterbacks

Do not sleep on these three NFL quarterbacks. They are primed for good things in the weeks ahead. If you have to attack the waiver wire today, consider grabbing one of them. As I crunch a ton of data points every week, they come up as viable, as explained below.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Jacoby Brissett — 79% Available

The Ravens traded for Brissett last week, and he's expected to start on Monday Night Football. Having been dealt on November 6, he will have had 10 days to prepare for the starting job.

A veteran like Brissett, who has played for six teams in his career, shouldn't have preparation as a major issue. Especially since his quarterback coach, Israel Woolfolk, coached him last year in Arizona.

Though the Cardinals traded Brissett, he wasn't playing bad football. Advanced metrics rank Brissett 11th in PFF Passing Grade, and his new team is an upgrade.

I would not clamor to start Brissett in Week 10, but the addition is intriguing. This is one of the better NFL offenses, and if Brissett can look competent, he could rank as a high-end QB2.

Aaron Rodgers — 62% Available

In Week 3 against the Bengals, whom Rodgers faces this weekend, he completed 19 of 34 passes for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rodgers. In fantasy football, it was Rodgers' second-highest-scoring game of the season.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week, rested and ready to roll. The Bengals are a mediocre matchup for Rodgers, ranking 15th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks and 23rd in Passing Yards Allowed to Quarterbacks.

Cam Ward — 87% Available

I think that Brian Daboll might have finally figured out Ward. Before the Week 9 bye, Ward threw for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns, with zero interceptions, against the Bengals. He also added 41 rushing yards.

Of 35 qualified quarterbacks, Ward ranks 12th in PFF Passing Grade and 14th overall. Don't forget he was a first-overall draft pick, and the Titans offer Ward a lot in their passing attack with Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, and speedster Chimere Dike.

Ward is playing with nothing to lose and everything to gain. The Titans will often be in passing scripts. Facing the Jaguars this weekend, the matchup is difficult. Ward is a longer-term waiver wire target rather than a Week 10 plug-and-play.

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