Week 11 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eury Perez, Cade Povich Lead Rising Pitchers
A new wave of starting pitchers is making noise in fantasy circles as teams deal with injuries and rotation shakeups. With Eury Perez set to debut soon and Michael McGreevy waiting in the wings, savvy fantasy managers should be paying close attention to these emerging arms.
Eury Perez, Miami Marlins
Perez made five short-outing appearances at A Ball (two runs, 12 baserunners, and 12 strikeouts over 10.0 innings) before getting a promotion to AAA on May 22nd. He worked his way up to 82 pitches in his last start (6/3) at AAA, but he only recorded 17 outs. His command (three walks) was off while allowing one run and three hits with four strikeouts.
Over his three appearances at the upper minors, he posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. His higher walk rate (5.0) could be an early hit over struggles and length in his starts with Miami. The Marlins have him slated to start on Monday against Pittsburgh on the road.
Michael McGreevy, St. Louis Cardinals
With Matthew Liberatore leaving his last start with a drop in velocity, McGreevy could be the next man up in the Cardinals’ starting rotation. His arm has been sharp over his previous 10 starts at AAA, leading to a 2.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 51.0 innings. Earlier in the year, St. Louis gave McGreevy a spot start, and he responded with 5.2 shutout innings with one hit, a walk, and five strikeouts.
Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks
At the end of last week, Nelson was the odd man in the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez returning from the injured list. The loss of Corbin Burnes for the season gives him a longer starting opportunity. Over his last three starts, Nelson gave up one run and 10 baserunners over 15.2 innings with seven strikeouts. His next start comes at home against the Padres.
Cade Povich, Baltimore Orioles
For the double-start surfers, Povich faces the Tigers and Angels at home. He pitched well in five of his last seven games, highlighted more by his WHIP (1.18) than his ERA (4.50). He gave up 10 runs and 17 baserunners over 10.2 innings with 13 strikeouts in his two bad days, while posting a 2.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 27.1 innings. Povich is the right kind of gamble for fantasy teams looking to make up wins and strikeouts, with the hopes that his decimals come along for the ride.
Luis Ortiz, Cleveland Guardians
In shallow leagues, Ortiz has been a churn player for most of the season. Aside from walks (14), he has been a reliable arm in ERA (2.28) and strikeouts (31) over 27.2 innings. On the year, his WHIP (1.40) is the most out of line. Ortiz has double starts next week against Cincinnati at home and in Seattle.
Sawyer Gipson-Long, Detroit Tigers
Last week, Gipson-Long made his major league debut, leading to three runs and six baserunners over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. He threw a season-high 70 pitches, giving him a chance to finish five innings in his next outing for Detroit. Gipson-Long draws Baltimore on the road and Cincinnati at home next week, making him more of an option in deep formats due to weaker options in the free agent pool.
He’s made five rehab appearances this season between High A, A, and AAA, leading to a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. The Tigers stretched him out to five innings in his last outing (one run on a solo homer with no walks and five strikeouts), but Gibson-Long threw only 53 pitches. Over his first 73 games in the minors, he had a 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 405 strikeouts over 338.0 innings.