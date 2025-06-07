Week 11 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Parker Meadows, Jo Adell Lead Outfielders
The outfield free agent pool is starting to show signs of life with a handful of players flashing upside in both power and speed. Whether it’s Parker Meadows returning strong from injury, Wenceel Perez riding early momentum, or Jo Adell finding his rhythm, savvy fantasy managers should be watching closely.
Parker Meadow, Detroit Tigers
Last season, Medows made the Tigers’ opening day lineup out of spring training, but his empty bat (.096/9/2/11 over 73 at-bats with 32 strikeouts) led to a demotion to AAA in early May. Meadows regained his form in the minors (.292 over 202 at-bats with 39 runs, eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases). Detroit slipped back in their starting lineup over the final two months, leading to much better results (.296/28/6/23/5 over 186 at-bats). His strikeout rate (20.9) was much improved.
After missing the start of 2025 with an arm injury, Meadows returned to the Tigers’ starting lineup on Monday. He promptly went 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base. Over the next three days (two starts), Meadows didn’t have a hit over eight at-bats with two strikeouts. Detroit gave him six rehab games (6-for-22 with six runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one steal) at AAA.
When in the starting lineup, Meadows will bat leadoff if he’s having success at the plate. He has about a 50% chance of being a free agent in 12-team leagues.
Wenceel Perez, Detroit Tigers
There’s nothing better in fantasy baseball than picking up a player, and they have success at the plate right away. Perez missed the first 55 games for the Tigers with a back injury. Over his first nine games, he went 10-for-31 with seven runs, three home runs, and four RBI, putting his name front and center of the outfield free agent pool this week.
In 2023, his bat flashed in April over 10 starts (.302/7/3/8/2 over 43 at-bats), but Perez didn’t hit a home run over his next 188 at-bats (.250/24/0/10/4). He’s only played in 52 games at AAA (.228 with 39 runs, five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 10 steals over 1933 at-bats), putting him in the “hot hand” category this week.
The Tigers will ride him until his power dries up, and they have overlapping players in the outfield and DH to block Perez from a long-term starting job.
Mike Tauchman, Chicago White Sox
In deep formats, Tauchman was a target last week after a five-game hitting streak (10-for-20 with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs). The White Sox continue to hit him at the top of their lineup, adding to his fantasy value. Over the first four games this week, he only has two hits across 13 at-bats with one run and three RBIs.
Tauchman flashed at times in his career, and his success this year over 16 games (.321/11/2/9 over 56 at-bats) is an upgrade to the OF5 position in 12- and 15-team formats if repeated. His walk rate (17.4) is better than expected, but it does keep him hitting in a favorable part of the batting order. On the downside, Tauchman has never had more than 337 at-bats in a major league season.
Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Over Adell’s first 136 at-bats this season, he hit .184 with 12 runs, six home runs, 20 RBIs, and one stolen base while striking out 38 times (25.7%). His swing has been more in rhythm over his last nine starts (10-for-29 with five runs, three home runs, six RBIs, and one steal), putting him in contention for a short-term ride in shallow formats.
His improved approach (strikeout rate – 24.3 ~ 28.0 in 2024) is a sign of a hot streak on the horizon. In 2024, Adell produced 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases over 450 at-bats, which is a winnable floor, especially if he continues to make better contact.
Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
The Rangers didn’t waste any time getting Carter into their starting lineup after missing 14 days with a quad issue. He only had one hit across 10 at-bats over three rehab starts at AAA, with one RBI, resulting in poor stats this year in the minors (.207/13/.3/10/6 over 87 at-bats).
With Texas, Carter is 7-for-39 with five runs, one home run, three RBIs, and three stolen bases. The Rangers should sit him against lefties until he starts making harder contact. Carter is a high ceiling player who flashed in 2023 with Texas (.306/15/5/12/3 over 62 at-bats), and they were confident enough in his bat to hit him in a favorable part of the batting order at age 20 in the postseason (18-for-60 with nine runs, one home run, six RBIs, and three stolen bases. I like his ceiling, and I’ll be chasing him over the final four months.