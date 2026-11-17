With Week 10 behind us, we need to focus on Week 11. That starts with the waiver wire. This is where championship teams are truly built, and every move becomes more critical as we get closer to the playoffs.

We are going to help you get every position right this week. These are our top overall fantasy football waiver wire pickups for every position in Week 11.

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Top Overall (All Positions)

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward has been playing much better as of late and had a big game in Week 10 against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars defense. He completed 71.8% of his passes against the Jags, while throwing for 231 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and tacking on 39 yards on the ground. That is two impressive games in a row.

This week, he plays the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Considering the Jags are allowing the fifth-fewest and the Titans could be getting Carnell Tate back this week, Ward is a great streaming option in Week 11. He also seems to be a young player on the rise, who could have another strong finish to the season.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are no longer just feeding Christian McCaffrey. Black is seeing plenty of volume. He has now seen double-digit carries in three consecutive games. In those games, he carried the ball 34 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns at 5.5 yards per carry, with five targets that he turned into three catches for nine yards.

He has massive upside in the 49ers offense with this kind of volume. Not only does he have standalone value right now, but he could also be the most important handcuff in the league.

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

If Tyson is sitting on your waiver wire, he should be your top priority. In his second NFL game on Sunday, he saw 13 targets. He caught 11 of those targets for 80 yards. While he has plenty of downfield ability, they used him more as a possession guy who can make a play once he gets the ball in his hands.

This was the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He might have already been establishing himself as a superstar if not for a preseason hamstring injury. Spend whatever you have to to go get him.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer has already been a solid option this season when Brock Bowers is healthy, so no matter what happens, you won't be getting a complete dud. Nevertheless, if Bowers is sidelined, he could have a massive Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Currently, Bowers is considered questionable for Week 11. It's hard to trust anything the Raiders' coaching staff says, so be sure to monitor his participation in practice this week closely.

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