Cam Little and Zane Gonzalez Highlight Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers
The NFL week is just 24 hours away! At Fantasy On SI, we have the latest Defense/ST streamers ahead of the weekend as we dive into the kickers.
Four kickers are on a bye this week, With several solid matchups, kickers have been snatched up fast. However, a few remain out there if the reader is quick enough in their leagues.
How fast can you hit that add button? The fantasy football stretch run is here as teams make their push for the postseason. Let's get to work!
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
Again, bless the Jacksonville Jaguars. One never quite knows what they will get out of that team. Sometimes they lay flat out eggs and then they blow out the Los Angeles Chargers and knock Justin Herbert all the way to Central America. That game was more than a 35-6 beating. It was a beatdown.
Unfortunately, Cam Little did not get a chance to kick a field goal. He booted three field goals in back-to-back weejs. Those were high scoring games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The good news for Little is that Arizona can put up some points. Jacoby Brissett and company will have to sling the ball downfield early and often.
Little expects to get quite a few more chances on Sunday against an Arizona defense that keeps spiraling backwards. Giving up 85 points the past two weeks has Little owners licking their chops here.
Zane Gonzalez - Atlanta Falcons
Maybe the third kicker is the charm for the Atlanta Falcons. The season has gone south in many ways. Zane Gonzalez, though two weeks, has been consistent. If Atlanta can get down the field enough against New Orleans, Gonzalez might get enough chances. Adverse weather will not be a worry. Kicking in a climate controlled dome is always a good thing this time of year.
Again, Atlanta may have a tough time getting touchdowns but field goals could be a bit more abundant versus the Saints. An average of 1.3 field goals per game from a short distance never hurts. That ranks 21st in the NFL.
Some would argue this is a spot for Ka'imi Fairbairn and that much is true. Fairbairn is back after missing a couple weeks due to injury. The prevailing thought is that in most top leagues, the Houston kicker has been plucked off the waiver wire already. Houston will have a good matchup themselves against the Buffalo Bills.
Gonzalez will be more readily available in most every league, however.
Evan MacPherson - Cincinnati Bengals
One can flip a coin between him and Andy Borregales on Sunday. Borregales is lower owned but McPherson figures to have the leg in what will be pretty good weather conditions. Some places in the Midwest like Kansas City might push close to 70. The milder conditions will be in Ohio too along with mostly tranquil breezes.
McPherson has been better since Joe Flacco took over the offense. Also, there lies a chance that Joe Burrow may return this week. It is worth a look to at least consider the Bengals' kicker. McPherson has also made nine of his past 10 field goal attempts.
Finally, do not forget this is one of the Top 3 projected scoring matchups for Week 12.