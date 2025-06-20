Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Emmett Sheehan, Lucas Giolito Headline Pitchers
From high-upside call-ups to rejuvenated veterans, this week’s crop of starting pitchers is full of intrigue and opportunity. Whether you're searching for rotation depth or chasing a hot hand, these arms could provide the fantasy boost your roster needs.
Emmett Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers
After a short start outing (one run and three hits over four innings with six strikeouts) in his 2025 MLB debut (65 pitches), the Dodgers shipped Sheehan back to AAA, which appears to be only an accounting transaction. His fastball (94.9 mph) aligned with his 2023 season while featuring a slider and a changeup as his top secondary pitches.
Over five rehab appearances, Sheehan showcased dominating command (one walk and 21 strikeouts) over 11.1 innings, giving the Dodgers hope that they have another helpful arm arriving in the majors. He allowed five runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over this span, with a peak of 63 pitches in his final outing (3.1 innings) at AAA.
In 2023, Sheehan posted a 4.92 ERA and 1.193 WHIP over 60.1 innings with Los Angeles over 13 games. His right arm has been much more appealing over his four seasons in the minors (14-4 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, and 263 strikeouts over 158.0 innings). He had a version of TJ surgery on his right elbow in May of 2024.
Los Angeles should use Sheehan behind Shohei Ohtani out of the gate. His success will be compared to that of Ben Casparius, who is also being stretched out. The Dodgers hope to have Tyler Glasnow back in a few weeks, closing off one starting opportunity if he’s healthy.
Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox
The double-start storm chasers were rewarded with an elite outing by Giolito on Monday (no runs, four baserunners, and 10 strikeouts), leading to his third win in nine starts. He’s hoping to pull off a rare double-win week off the waiver wire if Giolito has success in San Francisco. His shutout streak stands at 12.0 innings while allowing 10 baserunners with 14 strikeouts, suggesting he’s more than a fantasy flirt. Giolito is trending toward the buy-and-hold category. Next week, he’ll face the Blue Jays at home.
Michael Soroka, Washington Nationals
Over three starts in June, Soroka posted a 3.71 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over 17.0 innings. His WHIP (1.13) on the year suggests a better arm, but too many balls have landed in the seats (10 over 48.0 innings), which was also the case this month (four home runs allowed). Next week, he matches up with the Angels, who have had success with the long ball (105 – 3rd-most) this season. His peaks and valleys put Soroka in the risk/reward category that probably works better in deep formats.
Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks
Nelson opened up June with a disaster showing (seven runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over three innings with three strikeouts) in Cincinnati. He bounced back with back-to-back wins over 10.2 innings with one run, 10 baserunners, and seven strikeouts. His WHIP (1.08) shows an improved arm, and Nelson has done a nice job minimizing the damage in home runs (five over 55.2 innings). A date against the White Sox on the road next week seems like a reasonable matchup, followed by double starts (SF and KC) at home.
Michael McGreevy, St. Louis Cardinals
Riding McGreevy this year has a horse racing feel based on his jockeying between AAA and the majors in June. Over three starts with St. Louis, he showcased elite command (two walks over 16.2 innings), leading to a 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts. His arm has been on another level over his last six starts at AAA (four runs, 36 baserunners, and 39 strikeouts over 32.1), which screams “put me in coach” to the Cardinals’ front office. St. Louis plays seven games next week, potentially giving McGreevy another game to make his pitch to stay in their rotation.
Charlie Morton, Baltimore Orioles
Two weeks ago, I just about announced that Morton with DOA to the fantasy market after allowing 10 home runs and issuing 26 walks over his first 47.0 innings (7.09 ERA and 1.66 WHIP). Somehow, he rose from the ashes in June, leading to no balls leaving the park over 19.0 innings. Morton posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 20.0 innings with three walks and 29 strikeouts, inviting the non-believers back into his fantasy abode.
Over the next two weeks, he had two starts vs. the Rangers and one in Atlanta. I’m scared to death because I’ve seen the light, but I’m of the theory that fantasy managers should pitch arms when they are in form.