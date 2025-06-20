Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Emmett Sheehan, Lucas Giolito Headline Pitchers

#Dbacks RHP Ryne Nelson in 6 starts in 2025:

3-2, 3.34 ERA, 29.2 IP, 21 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 3 HR, 12 BB, 18 K, 1.11 WHIP



Nelson has also been nasty against lefties, who are hitting just .167 off him.



He's been ARZ most efficient starter this season outside of Kelly and Burnes.