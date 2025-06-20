Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Max Kepler, Jurickson Profar Lead Outfielders
As the fantasy baseball season heats up, several veteran outfielders are making unexpected noise and forcing their way back into relevance. Whether it's Max Kepler capitalizing on steady playing time, Ramón Laureano thriving in the Orioles' lineup, or Jurickson Profar prepping for a return, these names could offer sneaky value to savvy managers.
Max Kepler, Philadelphia Phillies
Over the past two weeks, Kepler had nine hits over 31 at-bats with eight runs, three home runs, and five RBIs, giving him playable value in 12-team formats. He’s been in the Phillies’ starting lineup in nine consecutive games, giving him a better opportunity to help fantasy teams. His approach (52 strikeouts and 28 walks over 255 plate appearances) this season suggests more correction in his batting order. Kepler doesn’t have a high enough long-term ceiling, making him only a player to ride while he’s playing well and getting full-time at-bats.
Ramon Laureano, Baltimore Orioles
Laureano is a perfect example of a player who gets overlooked due to his loss of “name value.” His stats this year (.272/19/9/22/2 over 136 at-bats) prorated over 550 at-bats, grade extremely well, but the luster fell off his fantasy ride after his 2019 season (.288 with 79 runs, 24 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 434 at-bats).
He has a four-game hitting streak (.357 over 14 at-bats with two runs, one home run, and six RBIs). Baltimore had him in their starting lineup 11 times over the past 12 games, leading to success at the plate (.308 with six runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs over 39 at-bats). The Orioles continue to give middle-of-the-order at-bats, which is a win for his counting stats.
Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox
I kicked Benintendi to the fantasy curb last week due to having pitching injuries and liking my starting outfield options in a 12-team league. Heading into Thursday, he didn’t have a home run over his previous 55 at-bats (four runs and three RBIs). The White Sox had him in the starting lineup in both games of their doubleheader, leading to a grand slam and success at the plate (4-for-10 with one other run).
If given over 500 at-bats this year (won’t happen due to missed time with two injuries), he would be pacing a 65/20/80 outcome in runs, home runs, and RBIs. Benintendi is also hitting .290 over his last 69 at-bats.
Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers
A downtick in playing time in Week 10 (1-for-13 with no production and eight strikeouts), followed by one run and two RBIs the following scoring period, led to game managers starting to peel Baez off their 12-team rosters. In June, over 15 games, he has 19 hits over 54 at-bats with 10 runs, three home runs, and six RBIs. Baez is back in re-tee mode this week in shallow formats, and he is finally giving the Tigers some return on their significant investment in him in 2022.
Jurickson Profar, Atlanta Braves
Over his first three games in his rehab assignment at AAA, Profar has five hits over 12 at-bats with a double and three RBIs. His success, paired with a fast-moving return date, will put him more on the radar in shallow formats. Profar posted a career season in 2024 (.280/94/24/85/10) juicing the Braves into signing him for $42 million for three seasons. His failed PED test in late March does invite a pullback in stats, but he could still be the best-looking outfield option in the free agent pool this week.
Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers had Mitchell in their starting lineup at AAA over their last two games. He went 2-for-5 with three runs, two walks, and no strikeouts. Making contact (25 strikeouts over 78 plate appearances) was an issue for him to open the year in Milwaukee. Based on his progress, Mitchell should be back in the majors in the next week or so. His bat profiles much higher while needing to put more balls in play to help fantasy teams.