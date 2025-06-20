Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zack Gelof, Brady House Lead Infielders
With the MLB season heating up, fantasy managers are scrambling for infield help—and this week’s crop of catchers, corner bats, and middle infielders offers a mix of red-hot breakouts and under-the-radar stashes. From power surges in Colorado to position battles in Houston and high-upside prospects ready to make the leap, these are the names to know as you scoure the waiver wire.
Catchers
Victor Caratini, HOU
Over the first 15 days of June, Caratini sat in three games while delivering only three hits over 35 at-bats with two runs and three RBIs. His cold stretch led to a fantasy launch party in 12- and 15-team formats. A four-game trip to the Athletics' home park led to six hits over 11 at-bats with three runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. His path this year (.261/17/5/17 over 153 at-bats) fits better in deep formats as a C2.
Adrian Del Castillo, ARI
A right-hand injury to Gabriel Moreno may open up some playing time for Del Castillo if the Diamondbacks call him up. He opened this year on the injured list with a right shoulder injury. After 12 games at Arizona’s rookie complex (13-for-42 with 12 runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs, the Diamondbacks promoted him to AAA.
He went 5-for-17 with eight runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs, signaling to the big league club that his bat was ready for prime time. Del Castillo isn’t quite there on the defensive side of the game (two starts at catcher and three at DH), which will delay his ticket back to Arizona. Between AAA and the majors last season, he hit .312 over 493 at-bats with 102 runs, 30 home runs, and 94 RBIs.
First Basemen
Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners
The Mariners' commitment to Rowdy Tellez lasted until they activated Raley off the injured list, signaling an open first base job. In 2023 and 2024, he set career highs in playing time in both seasons. Raley had the most playing time (404 at-bats), leading to 58 runs, 22 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 11 steals.
On the downside, he whiffed 29.7% of the time, slightly better than 2023 (31.5%). Raley has playing time risk against left-handed pitching (.181/14/4/7 over 155 at-bats), making him a platoon player. I expect him to be challenging to time in shallow formats.
Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels
Over his last 15 games, Schanuel started to show more power (five doubles and two home runs), leading to 19 hits over 62 at-bats with seven runs, 11 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His counting stats (37/5/25/3 over 259 at-bats) have a dull, uninspiring feel, but he does help in batting average (.278).
By adding him to a fantasy roster, the goal is to help in three categories (BA, R, and SB), which is only beneficial for a team already in a strong position in power. Reading between the lines is a key to success in fantasy baseball, and Schanuel is connecting more dots at the plate heading into the back half of 2025.
Michael Toglia, Colorado Rockies
Between AAA and the majors over the last 12 days, Toglia went 14-for-40 with 12 runs, six home runs, and 20 RBIs while striking out 12 times (26.1%). His inability to make contact (84 strikeouts over 199 at-bats – 38.2%) with the Rockies led to his retooling in the minors. Toglia brings power and speed to the first base position, but his batting average is real. The Rockies play nine of their next 12 games at home.
Second Basemen
Zack Gelof, Los Angeles Angels
The 15-team high-stakes market started adding Gelof last week after he began his rehab assignment at AAA. He went 0-for-3 in his first two games with three runs, three walks, and two stolen bases. The A’s have had him on the field for only one game at second base over his five appearances.
In his first try to get back to the majors in late April and early May, Gelof went 1-for-7 with two runs and an RBI. He has a lot to prove, making him only a follow in shallow leagues until his glove is ready to help the Athletics. When at his best, Gelof offers a 20/20 skill set, but strikeouts (34.7%) were a significant problem in 2024.
Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros
A pair of injuries (third base and outfield) over the past couple of weeks has helped Dubon’s playing time. He’s riding a five-game hitting streak (8-for-19 with four runs, two home runs, and three RBIs), which may lead to a ‘hot hand play” in deep formats. His power ceiling is low, while losing his minor league wheels once Dubon reached the majors. Let’s call him a week bridge player until a better option strolls along.
Third Basemen
Brady House, Washington Nationals
The Nationals called up House this week after a 15-game hitting streak (24-for-64 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs) at AAA. His strikeout rate (21.8) was improved over this span. Over the past two seasons in the minors, he hit .263 with 110 runs, 32 home runs, 107 RBIs, and six steals while striking out 218 times (26.4%).
House has four hits over his first 15 at-bats with Washington while stealing a base. Washington drafted him 11th overall in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. At this point, his bat is only viable in deep formats due to weaker options in the free agent pool.
Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants
Matt Chapman’s injury led to Schmidt posting an excellent five-game stretch (7-for-19 with four runs, three home runs, and 11 RBIs). The run to the waiver wire window led to empty stats (three hits over 12 at-bats with one run) over his next four matchups. Once the Giants added Rafael Devers, it changed the future structure of the Giants’ lineup.
Schmidt has 515 at-bats at AAA (.282/75/18/94/14) over seasons, painting a serviceable bat if he continues to get starting playing time. On the downside, his bat has been much weaker in his career in San Francisco (.219 over 360 at-bats with 39 runs, 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, and two stolen bases) due to a high strikeout rate (23.1). Schmidt is a coin flip player with his only winning side coming in deeper formats.
Shortstop
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
For the fantasy teams that need a Hail Mary at shortstop or middle infield, Lawlar could be the answer to their prayers over the second half of the year. He has nothing to prove at AAA (.321/49/10/45/18 over 215 at-bats), and Arizona doesn’t have the pitching staff to stay in the playoff race in the National League. It’s time to add him in shallow leagues as a buy-and-hold.
Ryan Ritter, Colorado Rockies
Since arriving in Colorado, Ritter has nine hits over 43 at-bats with four runs and five RBIs with a poor strikeout-to-walk ratio (17:1). The Rockies play nine games at home over the next two weeks, potentially helping his bat. He had an 18-game hitting streak (.443 over 79 at-bats with 20 runs, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs) before getting called up. Ritter is only a short-term gamble until he gains more confidence in the majors.