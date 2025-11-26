Chris Rodriguez Jr., Devin Singletary, More Surprising Week 13 Running Back Streamers
There are a lot of fantasy owners looking for running backs to start in Week 13. Especially in deeper leagues or leagues with extra flex spots. It would be wonderful if our teams were set, but sometimes we have to look to the waiver wire to fill out our lineups. These are the top running back waiver wire options for Week 13.
Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
Rodriguez has taken over the starting job in Washington, but there is a decent chance he's on your waiver wire because the Commanders were on a bye last week. He also has a horrific matchup this week against a dominant Denver Broncos defense. Nevertheless, if there is an NFL RB1 available to you on your waiver wire, at the very least, you have to consider using him as your streaming option. We expect him to have double-digit carries this week and get the red zone work.
Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers
Wilson had a huge game in Week 12, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for Josh Jacobs. However, it looks like Jacobs will be returning to action in Week 13, which will lead to Wilson being cast off to the waiver wire. If he is, you should pick him up and consider starting him even with Jacobs back. Not only has he held some value as a backup this season, but it's likely he'd see an increased workload this week with Jacobs coming off injury and the Packers playing on a short week. Don't be shocked if Wilson has another decent workload on Thanksgiving.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
This is a case of volume and opportunity. It's certainly not about the matchup because Singletary has a terrible one this week against the New England Patriots. Over the past two weeks, he has seen 30 carries and is getting all the goal-line work. If you can stream a running back who is going to get 15 carries, a target or two, and all the red zone work, you have to consider rolling with him, no matter how bad the matchup is.
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill is dealing with a neck injury and has yet to practice this week. With the Ravens playing on Thanksgiving, there is a decent chance that he is unable to go. If Hill can't play, Mitchell will likely step into his role. Mitchell has much more upside because of his big-play availability. He can score from anywhere on the field at any time. That makes him an interesting dart throw if Hill is sidelined. It doesn't hurt that the Ravens are playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and they are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos
The Broncos are coming off a bye week, and Sean Payton has consistently utilized committee backfields. McLaughlin most fits the bill as the potential early-down rusher, while RJ Harvey can get some carries and handle the pass-catching duties. There is a chance he flops, but he could also have upside against the Commanders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.