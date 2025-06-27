Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Pavin Smith, Dominic Canzone Lead Outfielders
As the fantasy baseball season rolls into summer, savvy managers must stay ahead of emerging trends and unexpected breakout performers. These five outfielders—Dominic Canzone, Wenceel Perez, Pavin Smith, Lane Thomas, and Isaac Collins—are gaining traction with recent surges and expanded opportunities, making them intriguing adds in competitive leagues.
Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners
The Mariners gave Canzone seven starts over an eight-game stretch from June 9th to June 17th, leading to seven his over 26 at-bats with three runs, a home run, four RBIs, and one steal. Over only one at-bat over Seattle’s next three matchups, his bat flashed over his next 18 at-bats (6-for-18 with five runs, three home runs, and three RBIs) while being in the lineup four times over five contests.
Canzone played well this year at AAA (.296/35/13/36/3 over 179 at-bats) while showing a winning approach this year with the Mariners (three walks and seven strikeouts over 51 plate appearances). He should be a free agent in almost all 12-team leagues. Canzone should offer batting average and power, and his AAA (.308/176/52/198/21 over 882 at-bats) shows more speed.
Wenceel Perez, Detroit Tigers
Since his return to the Tigers’ starting lineup in late May, Perez has 25 hits over 83 at-bats (.301) with productive stats in runs (16), home runs (6), and RBIs (15). His strikeout rate (20.0 – 21.6 in 2023) has been better than the league average over the past two seasons.
Detroit has had him in their starting lineup 11 times over their past 12 matchups, giving Perez a higher enough opportunity to start in shallow formats. His hitting streak sits at five games (7-for-20 with six runs, one home run, and five RBIs).
Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks
Two weeks ago, I was singing taps at Smith’s starting fantasy funeral due to his high strikeout rate (30.4) and empty stats (.210/11/0/7/1 over 105 at-bats) from April 23rd to June 10th. He found his power stroke over his last 11 games (seven runs, four home runs, and nine RBIs) over 35 at-bats despite continued weakness in his batting average (.229) and more whiffs (16 – 38.0%).
Smith is tempting based on his short-term success, but he must make better contact to be a reliable fantasy option over the second half of the season. From 2022 to 2024 with the Diamondbacks, he had a 21.6% strikeout rate over 573 at-bats, with better counting stats (76/25/99/3) and similar batting average risk (.222).
Lane Thomas, Cleveland Guardians
I looked at Thomas a couple of times last week in my 12-team leagues, but shied away from adding him due to his poor stats (.146/5/1/6/3) over his first 89 at-bats while also being swayed by his high strikeout rate (32.0).
His bat has been productive this week (5-for-15 with two runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal) while delivering 20/20 value over his four seasons with the Nationals (.257/238/60/205/60 over 1,604 at-bats). I’m a week late, but Thomas appears to be on a path to help fantasy teams in four categories over the second half of 2025.
Isaac Collins, Milwaukee Brewers
The shallow fantasy market hasn’t gravitated toward Collins despite his increasing long-term opportunity in the Brewers' starting lineup. Over his last eight games, he went 10-for-27 with 10 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal.
Garrett Mitchell appears to be out for the season after suffering a left shoulder injury last week. He’s waiting for a second update on his issue. Either way, Collins has the AAA resume (.271/74/15/77/23 over 417 at-bats with 71 walks) to help Milwaukee and fantasy teams going forward.