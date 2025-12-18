Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 16

This week’s wide receiver streamer conversation is heating up, and Colts’ Josh Downs and Jets’ Adonai Mitchell are at the top of the list. Both players are seeing increased involvement in their team’s passing games, making them appealing options for fantasy managers looking for high-volume plays.

With favorable matchups and consistent target opportunities, Downs and Mitchell are among the receivers to watch for those seeking reliable upside off the waiver wire in week 16. Their growing roles make them particularly intriguing for those in need of short-term fantasy production in the playoffs, without breaking the bank on a star receiver.

Indianapolis Colts Josh Downs

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

Josh Downs, WR47, is averaging 8.4 PPG. He has had a mixed season, posting six games with double-digit fantasy points out of 13 total games, and seven games with fewer than seven points. Downs is heavily involved in the Colts’ passing offense, having received at least five targets in each of his last four games. He also caught a touchdown last week, showing some success with Philip Rivers connecting with him.

This week, Downs faces the 49ers, who rank 19th against opposing WRs in fantasy. He will look to continue building his connection with Rivers and find the end zone again.

New York Jets Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mitchell is currently WR74, averaging 5.8 PPG. He is coming off his second performance of 17+ fantasy points in Week 15, scoring 17.4 points against the Jaguars on 6 receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown on 9 targets. This marks the second time in three games he has reached that mark, with his other strong outing coming in Week 13, when he posted 24.2 points on 8 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.

Mitchell has been operating as the Jets’ WR1 with Garrett Wilson still sidelined and should continue to see high volume. He’ll look to build on his recent success against a Saints defense that ranks 10th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season.

Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) catches a five-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Cam Ward (not pictured) against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Chimere Dike, a rookie WR, is averaging 6.9 PPG and is currently WR55 in fantasy football. He has shown flashes of his potential, posting four games with 13.4 or more fantasy points over 14 games played. Playing in one of the league’s weakest offenses, the Titans rank near the bottom in both yards per game and points per game, which has limited his production.

Since Titans WR1 Calvin Ridley was placed on IR after Week 11, Dike’s role has expanded significantly. From Weeks 1–11, he averaged 51% of offensive snaps; since Week 12, that number has jumped to 73%, reflecting a clear increase in volume. This week, the Titans face the Chiefs, who rank 14th against opposing WRs in fantasy points allowed this season.

Carolina Panthers Jalen Coker

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jalen Coker, WR86, is averaging 7.8 PPG. He missed the Panthers’ first six games due to injury and has had mixed results since returning. In eight games played this season, he has recorded three games with 11.2 or more fantasy points and five games with 6.6 points or fewer.

However, his two best performances have come in his last two games: 17.4 points in Week 13 on 4 catches from 6 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown, and 14 points in Week 15 on 4 catches from 4 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown, with a bye in Week 14 between. This week, the Panthers face the Buccaneers, who rank 17th against opposing WRs, giving Coker a neutral matchup to build on his recent success.

New York Giants Darius Slayton

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Slayton, WR66, is averaging 7.5 PPG. He has had an uninspiring overall fantasy season but has shown flashes of production and volume that could give fantasy managers confidence. In 11 games played, he has recorded three outings with double-digit fantasy points. In Week 15, his most recent performance, he had 4 catches on 10 targets—tying the team high with teammate Wandale Robinson—highlighting his involvement in the passing game.

This week, Slayton faces the Vikings, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this season, making for a tough matchup. However, given his volume, he still has a chance to produce.

