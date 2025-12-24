Luther Burden III, Mack Hollins, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 17

As fantasy managers prepare for Week 17 championship matchups, finding reliable wide receiver production on the waiver wire can be the difference between a title and a near miss. Two names rising to the top of the streaming conversation are Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins.

With injuries creating expanded roles and both players seeing steady target volume, Burden III and Hollins present appealing upside for managers in need of a high-leverage start at wide receiver during the most important week of the fantasy season, along with three other top streaming options to consider.

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Luther Burden III is currently WR62, averaging 7.1 fantasy points per game. He missed Week 16 with an ankle injury, but prior to that, he put together a solid two-game stretch in Weeks 14 and 15, scoring 11.0 and 14.4 fantasy points, respectively.



Over his last five games, Burden has seen increased involvement in the offense, averaging nearly six targets per game during that span. With the Bears’ usual WR2, Rome Odunze, potentially set to miss another contest, Burden III could see an expanded role if he is able to return. He also draws a favorable matchup against the 49ers, who rank 19th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season, giving him a good opportunity to produce.

New England Patriots WR Mack Hollins

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Mack Hollins is currently WR48, averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game. He is coming off a solid Week 16 performance in which he scored 13.9 fantasy points. Over the past six weeks, Hollins has seen increased involvement in the passing game, averaging seven targets per game during that span.

This week, Hollins faces the New York Jets, who rank 15th against opposing wide receivers this season, giving him a reasonable matchup to continue producing.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tre Tucker is currently WR39, averaging 9.8 fantasy points per game. Much of his season-long production came in Week 3 against the Commanders, when he erupted for 40.9 fantasy points on eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Despite that outlier performance, Tucker has still recorded five games with double-digit fantasy outputs this season.



This week, he faces the New York Giants, who rank 28th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. This favorable matchup gives Tucker a strong opportunity to showcase his big-play upside, especially with teammate Brock Bowers recently being placed on injured reserve.

New York Jets WR Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell is currently WR70, averaging 5.9 fantasy points per game. He was traded from the Colts to the Jets just before the trade deadline and has operated as the Jets’ WR1 since his arrival due to Garrett Wilson being sidelined with injury.

Mitchell’s production with the Jets has been inconsistent. He has two strong performances, scoring 24.2 points in Week 13 and 17.4 points in Week 15, but in the other four games, he failed to reach 10 fantasy points. Overall, he has played six games with the Jets.

One positive takeaway from this stretch is his consistent usage. In all six games, Mitchell has seen at least six targets, indicating reliable volume. This week, he faces the Patriots, who rank 16th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. Given his expected target share, Mitchell should have ample opportunity to produce.

Tennessee Titans WR Chimere Dike

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chimere Dike is currently WR49, averaging 7.3 fantasy points per game. As a rookie, he has delivered solid fantasy production this season, scoring double-digit fantasy points in five of his 15 games. This includes his most recent performance in Week 16 against the Chiefs, where he posted 13 fantasy points on three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets.



This week, the Titans face the Saints, who rank seventh against opposing wide receivers in fantasy, which could present a challenging matchup for Dike. However, his recent performance suggests he has a chance to build on his offensive momentum.

