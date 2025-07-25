Week 18 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitcher Watch: Blake Snell, Dane Dunning Rising
As we approach the fantasy baseball trade deadline, savvy managers need to track the latest rotation changes, prospect call-ups, and rehab stints. From Blake Snell’s looming return to Dane Dunning’s new opportunity in Atlanta, here’s a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant pitching developments on the wavier wire around MLB.
Dane Dunning, Atlanta Braves
The Braves acquired Dunning over the All-Star break to help bridge their team to the end of the season due to starting pitching injuries. He pitched well over 35 games for the Texas Rangers in 2023 (12-7 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts over 172.2 innings). Over the past two seasons, his right arm has been less effective in the majors (5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 109.1 innings).
He looked better over five starts at AAA from May 20th to June 19th (two runs, 15 baserunners, and 25 strikeouts over 22.1 innings), hinting at a possible rotational arm once Dunning is stretched out with the Braves.
Kyle Harrison, Boston Red Sox
Since the trade to Boston, Harrison has made five starts at AAA. Batters drilled him for 11 runs, 20 hits, five home runs, and five walks over his first 13.0 innings with 10 strikeouts, leading to the buy-and-hold market questioning his long-term 2025 viability. He pitched 3.2 shutout innings on July 13th despite allowing four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Red Sox didn’t wheel him to the mound again until July 22nd. On the positive side, Harrison resembled the pitcher the fantasy market expected in his last outing (one run, four baserunners, and five strikeouts over six innings). He threw 86 pitches, 61 for strikes. His fastball averaged 95.2 mph while throwing his slider as his number two pitch (19.8%), followed by a higher usage changeup (15.1%) and curveball (18.6%).
Harrison’s ticket to the Red Sox starting rotation hinges on the success or failure of Walker Buehler, who could be traded over the next few days.
Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians
Over his last eight starts, Allen is 3-5 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 46.2 innings. He draws the Rockies at home next week, giving him matchup value for fantasy teams looking to stream a single starter.
Troy Melton, Detroit Tigers
Melton opened 2025 with 10 starts at AA, leading to a 3.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 39.0 innings. His success improved after a promotion to AAA (2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 36.1 innings). On the downside, Melton averaged 4.2 innings this season over his 18 appearances.
In his major league debut on Wednesday, the Pirates beat him for six runs, seven hits, two home runs, and two walks over five innings with seven strikeouts. If he stays in Detroit’s starting rotation, his next three starts (ARI, MIN, and LAA) will be at home. His fastball averaged 96.8 mph against Pittsburgh while throwing five other pitches – slider, sinker, cutter, changeup, and curveball.
Luis Garcia, Houston Astros
Over three rehab games at the Astros' rookie complex and A-Ball, Garcia gave up a run and three hits over six innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. In his last outing, he only threw 23 pitches. For now, Garcia is only a follow in the fantasy market.
Rich Hill, Kansas City Royals
The Royals have Hill scheduled to pitch on Monday next week, which could change if they make a deal at the trade deadline. He allowed a run and eight baserunners over five innings with one strikeout in his 2025 major league debut at age 45. Hill struck out 10 batters on July 13th over five innings at AAA, coming after four disappointing starts (19 runs, 43 baserunners, and six home runs over 19.0 innings with 18 strikeouts. His downside significantly outweighs his ceiling.
Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers
In some shallow home league, Snell could still be a free agent. He’s made three rehab starts in July (two runs, nine baserunners, and 17 strikeouts over nine innings), putting him on track to be in the majors next week. The Dodgers will give him one more game at AAA this Saturday to hopefully stretch him out to five innings and 75 pitches.
Nestor Cortes, Milwaukee Brewers
After drilling fantasy teams over his first two starts (eight runs, seven hits, five home runs, and seven walks over eight innings with eight strikeouts), Cortes spent the past three and a half months on the injured list with a left elbow issue. He made four rehab starts in July (two runs, 13 baserunners, and 18 strikeouts over 18.0 innings), giving the fantasy market the green light to pick him up this week. The Brewers are a hot, winning team, so Cortes is worth a flier in all formats.
Luis Gil, New York Yankees
The Yankees hope to have the services of Gil next week despite him not pitching more than 3.1 innings in any of his three rehab appearances between AA and AAA. He was trending in the right direction after his first two starts (three runs, seven baserunners, and two home runs over 6.2 innings with 13 strikeouts), but AAA batters beat him for five runs, seven baserunners, and one home run in his last outing over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. Gil is a possible buy-and-hold, but I expect some crooked stats out of the gate.
Michael McGreevy, St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals cleared the path for McGreevy to start for the remainder of the season after releasing Erick Fedde this week. He pitched well over his first 10 starts at AAA (1.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 53.0 innings), while giving up his gains in back-to-back poor showings (13 runs, 18 baserunners, and three home runs over eight innings with nine strikeouts). In his five appearances in the majors, McGreevy went 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts over 28.1 innings. I expect him to be added to almost all 12 and 15-team leagues this week.