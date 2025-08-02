Week 19 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers: Target Shane Bieber And Luis Gil
A wave of starting pitchers is nearing MLB returns, just in time to bolster fantasy rosters for the stretch run. From Shane Bieber’s sharp rehab outings to Johan Oviedo’s double-start upside, these arms are worth monitoring—and adding—across most formats.
Shane Bieber, Toronto Blue Jays
Over the back half of July, Bieber made three starts in the minors, leading to impressive success (two runs, six hits, one walk, and 16 strikeouts over nine innings). His last appearance (one run and three hits over four innings with seven strikeouts) came at AA while throwing 59 pitches. Bieber is close to returning to the majors. His next start in the minors should be on August 3rd, putting him back in the majors at the end of next week. Bieber should be added to all formats.
Joey Wentz, Atlanta Braves
Since arriving in Atlanta, Wentz is trending toward a serviceable backend arm over his four appearances. He allowed three runs and 13 baserunners over 21.0 innings, highlighted by his last outing (no runs over 6.2 innings with one hit, three walks, and seven strikeouts). Wentz has thrown his slider as his top pitch with the Braves. Next week, he faces the Brewers and Marlins at home.
Cade Povich, Baltimore Orioles
After trading Charlie Morton, Povich looks poised to return to the majors next week. He landed on the injured list in June with a hip issue. Over his previous four rehab starts at AAA, he posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 16.0 innings despite tripping up in his last outing (four runs, seven hits, and a home run over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts). Povich is only a double-start chase in deep formats due to facing the Phillies and Athletics next week.
Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros
The Astros expect Arrighetti to make his next start in the majors after missing four months with a thumb injury. He struggled in his last outing at AAA (five runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts) after looking better over his previous two appearances (2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and six strikeouts over 6.1 innings). His command may be shaky out of the gate, so I would temper expectations over his first couple of matchups with Houston.
Luis Gil, New York Yankees
The Yankees have Gil lined up to face the Marlins on Sunday. He pitched 4.1 innings in his last AAA start while allowing one run, four baserunners, and a home run with seven strikeouts. After throwing 75 pitches, Gil has a chance to pitch five innings in his 2025 debut. Over his four rehab starts, strikeouts (24) weren’t a problem, but he posted a 5.65 ERA while allowing four home runs over 14.1 innings. Gil is scheduled to pitch against the Astros at home next week.
Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates hope to have Oviedo in their starting rotation next week after trading Bailey Falter to the Royals, which would be continued disappointment for Bubba Chandler supporters. His last pitch in the majors came in 2023. Oviedo looked sharp over his 18.2 innings in the minors (2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts). He pitched five innings in each of his last two outings, giving him the green light to be added to most formats when called up. Based on the current starting schedule for Pittsburgh, Oviedo should get double-starts against San Francisco and Cincinnati next week.