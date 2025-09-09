Cam Little And Matt Prater Highlight Week 2 Kicker Waiver Wire Priority Pickups
Week 1 is already over and Week 2 is a couple days away. The NFL moves fast!! Hopefully, you avoided rostering just about anyone from the Miami Dolphins.
If your leagues are a little more like mine, days often blend into each other and waiver wire pickups are ongoing. Either way, check your league settings and see what kickers may be out there. Before anyone knows it, Week 2 will be here and the points will add up again!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t get mentioned.
Fantasy Football Kicker Week 2 Waiver Wire Targets
Cam Little, K, Jaguars (37%)
The Jacksonville Jaguars encountered a few weather delays along the way but it did not phase Cam Little in the least. He booted four field goals and a couple extra points in Week 1 against Carolina. So far, the major rise in ownership has not taken place as Little is still rostered in only 37% of fantasy football leagues in Yahoo.
Playing the Bengals may not be a bad thing here. The overall schedule for September includes Houston and San Francisco. These are games with higher field goal potential. Also, Cincinnati will be trying to pick up the pace after Joe Burrow had one of his lowest outputs of his career. Increased tempo may make Little mighty again.
Matt Prater, K, Bills (1%)
The updated number figures to be higher but not dramatically. Prater is 41 but is steady. He booted three field goals against the Baltimore Ravens. With Tyler Bass out for the month at least, Prater gets games against the Jets, Dolphins, and Saints. That sounds like a pretty good gig.
Maybe fantasy football owners did not get in on the ground floor but Prater makes for a solid choice that will likely not need waiver priority. As long as old reliable keeps booting them through, get him on your team!
Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders (11%)
It was a coin flip between him and Tyler Loop of Baltimore here. Carlson narrowly missed a 58-yard howitzer at the end of the first half but booted 51 and 40 yard field goals in the second half. The good news for the Las Vegas kicker is the weather should be better this week. Playing Monday at night should be a boost at home versus the rival Los Angeles Chargers.
Carlson made 85% of his kicks last season and his range is still around 55 to almost 60 yards. His projection suggests 8-9 points this week but the Chargers defense was a little porous at times against Kansas City in Week 1. A tough matchup could mean 3+ field goal opportunities again.
More Week 2 Kickers On The Radar
- Brandon McManus (GB) - 9%
- Chad Ryland (ARZ) - 4%
- Spencer Shrader (IND) - 1%