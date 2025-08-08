Week 20 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Taj Bradley, Shane Bieber, And 11 More Targets

Kyle Harrison dazzled in Worcester:



5 IP

2 H

3 BB

0 ER

7 K



11 whiffs (26%)

30% CSW

61% strikes



Tweaks paying off. Pitch count slowly increasing (up to 99p today), you know what that means — it’s only a matter of time before we see him in the ML rotation. pic.twitter.com/QlzmIfgxGB