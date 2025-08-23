Week 22 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Target Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, And More
September call-ups and late-season opportunities are shaking up the fantasy baseball landscape, with several young hitters and pitchers emerging as potential league-winning pickups. From Samuel Basallo’s power in Baltimore to Dylan Beavers’ five-category upside, these players could provide a crucial boost for fantasy managers down the stretch.
Catcher
Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles called up Basallo this week after his success this year at AAA (.270/49/23/67 over 270 at-bats). He has four hits over his first 14 major league at-bats with a run and five RBIs. Baltimore rewarded him with an eight-year $67 million contract on Friday. He brings plenty of power, and Adley Rutschman landed on the injured list again with an oblique injury.
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox upped Teel’s playing time over their last 10 games, leading to 11 hits over 32 at-bats with four runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one stolen base. He’s looking like a value player in shallow leagues, with a chance to finish the year with a productive September.
First Base
Bob Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays
Over the past two seasons at AAA, Seymour hit .265 over 596 at-bats with 105 runs, 49 home runs, 131 RBIs, and four stolen bases. He struck out 28.7% of the time. The Rays gave him 20 at-bats over his first six games, leading to a .150 batting average, one run, one home run, and two RBIs. Seymour brings plenty of power, but his swing and missing approach invite playing time risk.
Second Base
Alex Freeland, Los Angeles Dodgers
Injuries in the infield for the Dodgers have cleared the path for Freeland to earn more starting at-bats over this week. He has four hits over his last nine at-bats in Colorado, resulting in two runs and one RBI. This year at AAA, Freeland offered a balanced skill set (.253/69/12/71/17 over 368 at-bats) while taking an impressive 75 walks. His batting average won’t be an asset out of the gate, so he must steal bases or put some balls in the seats to help fantasy teams.
Third Base
Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
Over his last 16 games, Keith has 20 hits across 51 at-bats with 13 runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base. The Tigers continue to sit him against lefties, making him a more challenging manage in shallow leagues. He saw his five-game hitting streak (7-for-19 with six runs, one home run, and three RBIs) end on Tuesday night.
Shortstop
Thomas Saggese, St. Louis Cardinals
With Brendan Donovan on the injured list, Saggese has a cleaner path to everyday at-bats. His bat showed a spark over his last five games (6-for-18 with three runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base). He has 20-home run power with the tools to be an asset in batting average once Saggese gets more comfortable against major league pitching.
Outfield
Jhostynxon Garcia, Boston Red Sox
Over his last five games, Garcia went 9-for-22 at AAA with six runs, one home run, and seven RBIs while striking out nine times. He continues to have winning stats this season at AAA (.303/52/17/57/2 over 264 at-bats). The Red Sox called Garcia up on Thursday after placing Wilyer Abreu on the injured list. Boston will give him his first major league at-bat this weekend.
Dylan Beavers, Baltimore Orioles
After getting called up last weekend, Beavers delivered productive first 17 at-bats (.294/3/1/3) with five walks and five strikeouts. He remains a free agent in over 60% of 12-team leagues. Over 94 games at AAA this year, Beavers hit .304 with 78 runs, 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases with a favorable approach. His five-category skill set should be helpful down the stretch in fantasy leagues.
Alex Call, Los Angeles Dodgers
Call’s bat flashed over his last four games (6-for-12 with five runs, one home run, and three RBIs), potentially giving him a chance to jump the struggling Michael Contorto for playing time. Over the past two seasons in the majors, he hit .296 with 53 runs, seven home runs, 43 RBIs, and seven steals over 328 at-bats, making Call only a bridge flier in deep formats.
Starting Pitching
Hayden Birdsong, San Francisco Giants
With the Giants placing Landen Roupp on the injured list with a left knee injury and shipping Kai-Wei Teng back to AAA, Birdsong should get another chance to pitch in the next week. He looked better in his second and third starts in August (four runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over eight innings with 10 strikeouts), but walks (5) were a problem again in his last outing on August 20th (three runs and three hits over three innings with four strikeouts). If he is called up, Birdsong's attraction will only be strikeouts.
Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh gave Oviedo a spot start in early August, but the Giants knocked him out after one inning of work (two runs, five baserunners, and three strikeouts). Over his seven games in the minors this season between A, AA, and AAA, he posted an impressive 2.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 25.1 innings. Oviedo flashed that similar form this back with Pittsburgh (one run, three baserunners, and one home run over five innings with six strikeouts).
Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles plan to have Bradish back in their starting rotation sometime next week. He pitched better in his last two appearances at AAA (three runs, 12 baserunners, and a home run over 9.2 innings with 12 strikeouts). Unfortunately, batters banged him around pretty good in his previous two outings (eight runs, 15 baserunners, and one home run over 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts). I expect him to struggle out of the gate with Baltimore.