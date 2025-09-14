Week 25 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Otto Kemp And Connelly Early Surging
The final two weeks of the baseball season are upon us, leaving the fantasy market fighting for crumbs on the waiver wire. The player pool is littered with losing starting pitchers, and star battles continued to land on the injured list at an alarming rate. At this time of year, at-bats and innings are premium stats, while injury-tag players require a swift kick to the free agent pool.
Catchers
Moises Ballesteros, Chicago Cubs
The Cubs placed Kyle Tucker on the injured list over the past week with a calf issue, leading to them calling up Ballesteros. His bat played well this year at AAA (.318/63/13/76/4 over 447 at-bats), with similar success in 2024 (.286 with 57 runs, 19 home runs, 78 RBIs, and one steal) between AA and AAA. Over his first two games with Chicago at DH, he went 3-for-7 with three runs, one home run, and two RBIs, making Ballesteros the best catching option in the free agent pool in many leagues.
First Basemen
Josh Bell, Washington Nationals
Heading into Saturday’s baseball action, Bell has been a difference-maker for anyone starting him this scoring period. He went 8-for-19 with five runs, three home runs, and 12 RBIs. Over the past eight weeks, Bell has had at least one home run in six scoring cycles (nine total HRs). He is a free agent in 90% of 12-team leagues in the high-stakes market.
Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds
Since getting called up from the minors, Stewart has four hits over 24 at-bats with three runs, two home runs, and three RBIs while whiffing eight times. His bat was stellar this year between AA and AAA (.309/78/20/80/17 over 437 at-bats), but the Reds have given him only six starts over their first 10 games in September.
Second Base
Cody Freeman, Texas Rangers
Freeman lost his utility-only qualification over the past week, making him a more attractive fantasy option. His production (five runs, one home run, and six RBIs) has picked up over his last 34 at-bats, but he only hit .235. Freeman has a hit in seven of his previous nine starts. His AAA stats this season (.336/75/19/71/8 over 384 at-bats) paint a winning, helpful player down the stretch. He is a free agent in almost all 12-team leagues.
Other Options: Brayan Rocchio, Maximo Acosta, Zack Gelof
Third Base
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
After losing Trea Turner and Alec Bohm last week, Kemp got another chance at proving himself in the majors. He’s riding a four-game hitting streak (7-for-15 with five runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one steal), leaving Bohm teams wondering why that didn’t add him last week.
Kemp posted a breakout year at AAA in 2025 (.308/65/16/67/13 over 286 at-bats) while underperforming expectations over his first 47 games with Philadelphia (.224 with 17 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and one steal over 147 at-bats). He may only have five more games of starts due to Bohm's expected return after missing only 10 days. Kemp does have outfield eligibility, potentially giving more playing time over the final two weeks.
Other Options: Brady House, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Yoan Moncada, Coby Mayo, Joey Ortiz
Shortstops
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Lawlar goes down as a 2025 fantasy bust based on his potential and lack of success in his limited at-bats with Arizona. Hidden in his empty major league production is a better player over his last 18 at-bats (.333 with three runs, three RBIs, and two stolen bases). Lawlar brings five-category tools, but they can’t help a fantasy team on the bench. For a team chasing speed, he has a chance to surprise over the final two weeks – Put me in, coach!
Thomas Saggese, St. Louis Cardinals
Over his last 31 games, Saggese has been an asset in batting average (.272) while delivering trailing stats in runs (12), RBIs (10), and stolen bases (3). He only has one home run this year (219 at-bats) while showcasing much more power in 2024 (21 home runs and 67 RBIs over 518 at-bats). With Masyn Winn on the injured list, the Cardinals should give Saggese most of their starts at shortstop for the rest of the season.
Other Options: Ha-Seong Kim, Chase Meidroth
Outfielders
Harrison Bader, Philadelphia Phillies
The Trea Turner injury created a top-of-the-order opportunity for Bader, and he responded in a big way over his last 11 games (.422 with 11 runs, two home runs, and nine RBIs over 45 at-bats). Heading into Saturday night, he has the most outfield at-bats for the week. Bader brings a balanced skill set while training his previous three seasons in his stolen base output.
Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox
Vargas returned to the White Sox starting lineup earlier this week after missing 12 days with a hand injury suffered in a collision at first base. He only has one hit over his first nine at-bats since returning with two runs and one stolen base. Over his previous 13 games before his IL stint, Vargas was trending higher (.304/11/1/8 over 46 at-bats).
Daylen Lile, Washington Nationals
Over the past two weeks, Lile went 17-for-43 (.395) with 12 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal, putting him front and center as one of the better outfielder free agent options. His home runs (5) and steals (8) over his first 272 at-bats in the majors don’t paint a winning starting player in the fantasy market, but Lile is getting better, and he brings a hot bat into this week.
Heriberto Hernandez, Miami Marlins
Hernandez comes off a big game (2-for-3 with three runs and a solo home run) against the Tigers and Tarik Skubal, giving more shine to his trending bat. Over the past two weeks, he hit .267 over 45 at-bats with 10 runs, one home run, and seven RBIs.
Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers
The leadoff spot in the Tigers’ lineup has been home to Meadows over the past five days. He has eight hits over his last 19 at-bats with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs. Over his eight rehab games in late August and early September at AAA, Meadows hit .269 over 26 at-bats with seven runs and two RBIs.
Michael Helman, Texas Rangers
Since earning starting at-bats for the Rangers in Week 23, Helman went 13-for-44 (.295) with 10 runs, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and two stolen bases, making him a winning fantasy asset. He has outplayed his 2025 AAA stats (.231/53/9/37/12 over 281 at-bats), suggesting a waiver wire trap this week. Helman sits in the hot hand category.
Other Options: Bryce Teodosio, Jake Mangum, Joey Wiemer, Victor Robles, Victor Mesa Jr.
Starting Pitchers
Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles
In shallow leagues, Wells should be a free agent in at least 75% of leagues. He pitched well over his first two starts with Baltimore – three runs, seven baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 11.2 innings. Wells faced the White Sox on the road next week, with chances to make double starts (TB and @NYY) over the final week of the year.
Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox
In his major league debut, Early gave Red Sox fans an ace outing. He struck out 11 batters over five innings while allowing five hits and one walk. Between AA and AAA this year, Early went 10-3 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts over 100.1 innings. The 2026 Boston team is lining up to have four premium left-handed arms in its starting rotation.
Kyle Harrison, Boston Red Sox
The long-awaited first game for Harrison in a Red Sox uniform came this week in a three-inning shutout stint with two strikeouts against the Athletics. Over his last 19.0 innings at AAA, he posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over 19.0 innings. Boston doesn’t have him listed as starting next week.
Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians
Over his last four starts, Cantillo picked up three wins while allowing three runs and 25 baserunners over 24.2 innings with 20 strikeouts. He comes off an eight-inning shutout victory over the Royals. If the Guardians' starting rotation breaks right for him this week, Cantillo could have double starts on the road against the Tigers and Twins.
Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies
For the gambling double start surfers, Freeland pitched well in his last two games vs. the Padres and Dodgers (one run and 12 base runners over 13.2 innings with 15 strikeouts). He draws two home starts next week (MIA and LAA).
Ryan Weathers, Miami Marlins
After spending over three months on the injured list, Weathers returned to the Marlins’ rotation last week. He tossed five shutout innings with five hits and four strikeouts while tossing 88 pitches. In his two previous rehab starts in the minors, Weathers allowed two runs and 12 baserunners over 7.1 innings with nine strikeouts. A road start against Colorado isn’t ideal, but he should have two starts in Week 27 vs. the Phillies (R) and the Mets (H).
Brandon Sproat, New York Mets
Over the past two weeks, Sproat made two starts for the Mets. He gave up three runs and 13 baserunners over 12.0 innings with 10 strikeouts. At AAA this year, Sproat went 8-6 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts over 122.0 innings. He will face the Nationals at home next week.