Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters Featuring Mark Vientos & Josh Bell

Early in the baseball season, the best help on the waiver wire may come via a drop by an impatient league mate. The goal in April is to trust your draft day decisions while also keeping an open mind for some unsuspecting, developing players. This game is never easy, and player performance can change on a dime. It’s also imperative to follow the progress of the top prospects in the minors.

Catchers

Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox

The status of Teel’s return date to game action remains cloudy at best. He was expected to hit off a tee this week, but there hasn’t been an update on how that action played out. Based on his direction, Teel appears to be out of action for at least another two weeks unless a better tidbit on his progress drops over the next couple of days.

For game managers starting Edgar Quero until Teel returns, he’s hitting .194 over 31 at-bats with one run, no home runs, and no RBIs. This type of outcome is why I sometimes take a zero to preserve a roster spot at the catch position when I have an injury. At-bats are a key to offensive success, but talent and upside can overcome lost playing time over the long haul.

Victor Caratini, Minnesota Twins (21% Rostered)

In shallow formats, Caratini is the hottest low-owned catcher this waiver period. He has six hits over his last 16 at-bats with two runs and three RBIs. He is still looking for his first home run in 2026 (12 over 344 at-bats last season). The Twins have given him playing time at catcher (5) and first base (5) this year.

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have had Rushing in their starting lineup for only three games this year, but his bat and success scream, “Put me in, coach.” He is 6-for-9 with four runs, three home runs, and four RBIs with one strikeout. In 2024, between AA and AAA, over 415 at-bats, Rushing hit .272 with 69 runs, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and two steals, making him a player to follow and pick up quickly if Will Smith has an injury.

First Basemen

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56) reacts to hitting a single during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Josh Bell, Minnesota Twins (28% Rostered)

The heartbeat of the Twins’ offense early in 2026 has come from Bell’s bat. His hitting streak sits at three games (7-for-11 with two runs, one home run, and three RBIs). The Twins have had him in their starting lineup for 12 of their first 13 games. Bell tends to have a favorable approach with an underlying 75/20/70 floor if given 550 at-bats.

Over his first 41 at-bats, he’s hitting .317 with 11 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs. His only elite season came in 2019 (.277/94/37/116 over 527 at-bats). Bell brings corner infield and DH value in shallow formats.

Deyvison De Los Santos, Miami Marlins

I don’t know if the Marlins will give De Los Santos a full-time job in the majors at first base, but he appears to be the second-best free agent option in 12-team formats after being called up yesterday. Over his first 30 at-bats this year at AAA, De Los Santos is hitting .233 with four runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal.

His bat was sensational in 2024, over 137 games between AA and AAA (.293/89/40/120/1 over 540 at-bats). Last season, De Los Santos stole a surprising 16 bags over 22 attempts, potential adding more fantasy value to his profile if given a starting job.

Second Basemen

Colorado Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien (6) heads home to score a run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Edouard Julien, Colorado Rockies

Last week, in a 15-team league, I started Julien at home for three games as an injury cover for Jackson Holliday. He rewarded me with three measly at-bats with no hits, while riding the bench on Saturday. I quickly launched him back into the free agent pool, and the Rockies’ manager rewarded my lack of faith by moving him to first in their batting order.

Julien went 7-for-15 to start the week, with three runs, four RBIs, and one steal. He brings a high strikeout profile (31.6%) but will take some walks and hit home runs (27 over 812 at-bats in the majors). Earlier in his minor league career, Julien showed more speed (53 steals over 66 attempts – 797 at-bats).

For game managers chasing lineup jumpers, he should draw attention to this waiver period, even with three below-par matchups coming in San Diego (all right-handed pitchers). The Rockies have yet to give Julien an at-bat against a lefty, making him only viable when the pitching matchups line up correctly for the week. Colorado lines up to face 12 righties over their next 13 games, with seven of those matchups coming at home.

Hyeseong Kim, Los Angeles Dodgers

In his first stint in the majors in 2025, Kim didn’t move the fantasy needle with his stats (.280/19/3/17/13 over 161 at-bats), partly due to a weaker approach and a high strikeout rate (30.6%). He passed the eye test for me, and I thought Kim was an overlooked fantasy asset in January before the Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker. Over three seasons in Korea, he hit .326 with 275 runs, 22 home runs, 180 RBIs, and 89 stolen bases over 1,581 at-bats.

Kim played well in spring training (11-for-27 with eight runs, one home run, six RBIs, and five steals), followed by good at-bats at AAA (.346/11/0/2/0). Los Angeles gave him two quick starts at shortstop this week, leading to three hits over seven at-bats with three runs, but he hit ninth in the batting order.

For fantasy teams looking for speed, Kim brings that skill set with a higher underlying ceiling than most fantasy game managers will see. He should be treated as a bridge injury cover who must outplay Alex Freeland to earn more playing time until Tommy Edman returns.

Third Basemen

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Alex Freeland (76) during batting practice prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Alex Freeland, Los Angeles Dodgers (1% Rostered)

On one side of the street, I’m selling the ceiling and potential of Hyeseong Kim, but I must keep an open mind about the opportunity for Freeland. Over his first eight games, his bat didn’t look major-league ready (3-for-24 with three runs, one home run, and one RBI) while striking out nine times (33.3%). Freeland flashed on Wednesday (4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI), followed by a 1-for-4 game.

In 2024 and 2025, in the minors (High A, AA, and AAA), he hit .260 over 922 at-bats with 175 runs, 34 home runs, 157 RBIs, and 48 steals, showcasing his balanced skill set. Freeland took walks (15.5%), with a league average strikeout rate (21.7%). This week, he qualified at second base, where his five-category potential should have more fantasy value. I don’t view him as a player to add in shallow leagues unless a team has an injury, but Freeland falls into the must follow category to see if his bat can add value to fantasy teams.

Mark Vientos, New York Mets (56% Rostered)

The 15-team high-stakes market fought for Vientos last week after he extended his hitting streak to five games (9-for-18 with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs). His opportunity to start looks even cleaner this week with Jorge Polanco landing on the injured list with an Achilles issue. Unfortunately, Vientos is 0-for-11 this week with an RBI and four strikeouts. He needs to play three games at first to qualify.

Vientos brings elite power, but he has never played in more than 121 games in a major league season or had more than 424 at-bats. For fantasy teams lacking power, his bat had 35+ home run upside if given 550 at-bats. He comes off a career low strikeout rate (24.8%) in 2025 while showing more growth in this area, so far this year (20.6%). Trending toward a career season, but he could be almost free this week on the waiver wire if his bat stays quiet over the next three days.

Shortstops

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jose Fernandez (11) walks to the on deck circle for his at bat in the eighth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Jose Fernandez, Arizona Cardinals (14% Rostered)

Fernandez is another waiver wire pick-up this week in shallow formats that was added at a high level last week in the 15-team high-stakes market (49 out of 60 leagues). Over his last two starts, he went 4-for-8 with three runs and one RBI. His bat flashed in his major league debut (3-for-4 with two runs, two home runs, and four RBIs). Fernandez has yet to take a walk with Arizona (24 plate appearances) while minimizing the damage in strikeouts (5).

Last season at AA, his bat started to show more potential (.272 over 471 at-bats with 68 runs, 17 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 12 steals). Arizona had played him at 1B (3), 3B (2), and SS (1) while giving Fernandez two starts at DH. Injuries to Jordan Lawlar, Carlos Santana, and Pavin Smith have opened up more playing time for him.

Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

The only other viable shortstop add I see this week is Miguel Rojas for the Dodgers, who will see more playing time with Mookie Betts injured. Unfortunately, his bat doesn’t move the needle enough to start in shallow formats, and Hyeseong Kim will get in his way.

So, I decided to take a look at the progress of Emerson at AAA. He had a mini-three-game hitting streak (5-for-13 with two RBIs and two steals), lifting his season batting average to .308 with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and two stolen bases. His strikeout rate (28.6%) needs work, and Emerson has only taken one walk.

The Mariners signed him to a big deal ($95 million for eight seasons) in late March, suggesting a quick call-up when his bat is ready.

Outfielders

Colorado Rockies Troy Johnston (20) hits a home rum against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Troy Johnston, Colorado Rockies (40% Rostered)

Last week, Johnston was the top pick up (57 leagues) in the 15-team high-stakes market, and he rewarded his supported with a nice start to over four games (6-for-17 with four runs, one home run, and three RBIs) this lineup period. Over his first 12 games with the Rockies, Johnston is hitting .310 with six runs, two home runs, and six RBIs. He brings a speed profile for the fantasy teams looking to play him at first base (needs four more starts in 10-game qualification leagues).

Over 1,405 at-bats at AAA, Johnston hit .274 with 226 runs, 53 home runs, 227 RBIs, and 72 steals, painting him as a 75/20/80/25 player if given 550 at-bats. Playing in Colorado should boost his stat potential. His increased playing time has come at the expense of Jordan Beck.

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals (29% Rostered)

Heading into Friday, Crews is riding a five-game hitting streak (8-for-19 with four runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one steal), putting him on the doorstep of being recalled from the minors. His success raised his season average to .278 over 36 at-bats with seven runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and three steals, with a favorable approach (eight walks and 11 strikeouts).

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

With Parker Meadows headed to the injured list with a concussion, Clark could steal his starting job if the Tigers call him up. Over his first 11 games at AAA at age 21, he went 17-for-42 with eight runs, seven RBIs, and five steals while taking more walks (8) than strikeouts (3). Detroit drafted Clark third overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Over his first two full seasons in the minors, his bat has been more steady than impactful – 2024 (.279/75/9/75/29 over 420 at-bats) and 2025 (.271/85/14/67/19 over 431 at-bats).

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