Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target Including Nolan Arenado

The most challenging thing about hitters in shallow formats is the decision between a name, proven player, who is off to a slow start, and a rising, young buck. Slot in the batting order and strikeout rate can help make these dilemmas. Coin flipping, potential pickups, and setting lineups with similar options can lead to many mistakes, but that is why we play the game of fantasy baseball.

Catchers

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Liam Hicks, Miami Marlins (1% Rostered)

Over his first 15 at-bats this year (.467/6/3/12/0), Hicks has outperformed his power expectations by a wide margin. The Nationals gave him 332 at-bats last season, but only six balls landed in the seats with 37 runs, 45 RBIs, and two steals. His batting average (.247) was a slight liability, but Hicks posted a favorable approach (14.4% strikeout and 11.0% walk rate). He had more walks (166) than strikeouts (147) in his minor league career (878 at-bats), leading to a .274 batting average with 131 runs, 13 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

The injury to Christopher Morel has opened up more at-bats at first base, and Miami continued to hit in their cleanup slot in the batting order. Last season, Hicks only had 10 barrels with a low exit velocity (84.6 mph). He already has nine hard-hit balls, with three barrels and a jump in his exit velocity (93.5 mph).

Last week, in my NFBC 15-team waiver wire report, I mentioned he was the best free agent catcher. That status is now true in 12-team leagues and in shallower two-catcher formats, where Hicks is a free agent in almost all leagues. He worked in the offseason to get stronger, and his swing path looks much more fly-ball-favoring this year.

Danny Jansen, Texas Rangers (1% Rostered)

After splitting at-bats over his first four games, Jansen showed a spark in his bat over his last two starts (4-for-9 with two runs, one home run, and three RBIs). He brings a flyball swing path, but projects as only a bridge catching option for fantasy teams covering an injury, such as Kyle Teel. The goal is to steal a home run from him once every 10 days or so.

First Basemen

Colorado Rockies designated hitter TJ Rumfield (7) reacts after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

TJ Rumfield, Colorado Rockies (33% Rostered)

Six games into his major league career, Rumfield has nine hits over 21 at-bats with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs, and he has yet to play a game at home. He has 252 games of experience at AAA, resulting in a .288 batting average with 157 runs, 31 home runs, 158 RBIs, and eight steals over 920 at-bats. His walk rate (10.7%) graded well with an above-average strikeout rate (17.5%). The Rockies play their next six games at home.

Josh Bell, Minnesota Twins (21% Rostered)

For the fantasy teams cheating the corner or DH position in deep formats, Bell was a live power out on draft day. He had a quiet first four games (2-for-12 with two runs and one RBI) while striking out six times. Over his last two starts, his bat made up for lost time (2-for-6 with five runs, two home runs, and four RBIs). Bell has been in the Twins’ lineup every day, suggesting a floor of a 20/80 season, and a push up Minnesota’s batting order.

Second Base

Chicago White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth (10) celebrates after the homer to left center during the first inning of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Meidroth, Chicago White Sox (46% Rostered)

The lineup chaser in deep formats will gravitate toward Meidroth due to his leadoff opportunity with the White Sox. In shallowed leagues, he must produce more power and speed to earn weekly starts. Meidroth checks the approach, batting average, and run boxes based on his minor league resume (.285/195/23/133/32 over 942 at-bats). With growth in his game in 2026, he may emerge as a .270 hitter with 80+ runs, 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 15 steals, putting him in the services category for some rosters in 12-team leagues. Over his first 21 at-bats this year, Meidroth is hitting .238 with three runs, a home run, and one RBI.

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers (56% Rostered)

Keith will be an easy player to dismiss on the waiver wire this week in shallow leagues. He was on the bench on Friday despite the Tigers’ facing a right-handed pitcher. Coming into the game, Keith had a four-game hitting streak (6-for-16 with two runs and two RBIs with five strikeouts). His exit velocity (92.9 mph) is trending higher despite only having two barrels and no change in his swing path. I view Keith as a potential power out at second base, but he must get more playing time against lefties (none so far) to reach an impact ceiling. The Tigers face nine consecutive righties from 4/6 to 4/15.

Third Basemen

Kansas City Royals infielder Jonathan India breaks a bat against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jonathan India, Kansas City Royals (17% Rostered)

The luster of India has left the building, highlighted by his slide down the Royals' starting lineup. He had been on the bench in two of Kansas City’s first seven matchups while delivering one highlight game (2-for-5 with a run, a home run, and five RBIs). His batting average has been a negative from 2022 to 2025, while losing all value in speed (no steals) last season, with a sharp decline in power (nine home runs). The Royals’ lineup is deeper this year, and India has a high enough skill set to post bounce back season, leading to a potential 15/15 outcome in power and speed. I view him as buy low injury filler in shallow formats, with a chance to beat expectations in 2026.

Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks (18% Rostered)

I expect Arenado to be dropped more than added this week, unless his bat picks up the pace. He only has four hits over his first 21 at-bats with one run and six strikeouts. His exit velocity (83.4 mph) has been dismal with no barrels. He has been trying to hit balls in the air (launch angle – 28.7 and flyball rate – 53.3%). At age 35, the wind appears to have left his sail, but Arenado should accumulate stats via being in the lineup almost every day. I have to believe there’s something still left in the tank.

Shortstops

Washington Nationals infielder Nasim Nunez (26) turns a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Nasim Nunez, Washington Nationals (64% Rostered)

For the fantasy teams looking for a rabbit in the basepaths, Nunez will be standing tall in the free agent pool in some shallow formats. He has five hits over his first 22 at-bats with five runs, two RBIs, and three steals. In spring training, Nunez hit .211 over 38 at-bats with seven runs, one RBI, and seven steals while taking 12 walks. Over 1,507 at-bats in the minors, he stole 219 bags across 260 attempts. He’s far from a lock to keep a starting job, but worth playing when getting on base and running.

Jose Fernandez, Arizona Diamondbacks (0% Rostered)

In his first major league start, Fernandez went 3-for-4 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBIs, followed by no hits over his next five at-bats with no strikeouts. Last year at AA, he hit .272 over 471 at-bats with 68 runs, 17 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 12 steals, with a slightly better than league average strikeout rate (20.4%). Fernandez has one game of experience at AAA (0-for-4). His best path for at-bats in Arizona will come at DH after they lost Pavin Smith to an elbow injury.

Outfielders

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Dylan Beavers (12) looks on during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Dylan Beavers, Baltimore Orioles (36% Rostered)

Beavers is an intriguing player in the free agent pool in shallow formats due to his 20/20 potential. His bat has been on par over his first 14 at-bats (4-for-14 with three runs, one home run, and three RBI), thanks to one big game (3-for-5 with three runs and a solo home run). He struggled in spring training (.212 over 33 at-bats with four runs, one home run, and two RBIs), and he only has two at-bats against a lefty this year (one hit). Over 362 at-bats at AAA, Beavers hit .301 with 81 runs, 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 23 steals while showcasing a winning approach. He is a very good buy-and-hold with matchup value. If Tyler O’Neill has an injury, Beavers should be rostered in all formats.

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies (40% Rostered)

The hot outfield bat on the waiver wire this week should be Marsh, and he has two more games in Colorado to drive his FAAB bidding. Over his first 23 at-bats, he had eight hits with three runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one steal. More importantly, Marsh has only struck out three times with one day off in his seven possible starts. In 2024, he posted competitive stats in home runs (16) and steals (19) despite only having 418 at-bats. The key to his ceiling is more playing time.

Joey Wiemer, Washington Nationals (4% Rostered)

The Nationals awarded Wiemer their starting right field job out of spring training despite only hitting .150 over 40 at-bats with four runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one stolen base. He crushed the ball over his first three games (8-for-10 with five runs, two home runs, and four RBIs). Over his next two matchups, Wiemer went 2-for-7 with two runs. His bat was a liability over his first 180 games in the majors (.205/57/16/54/12 over 448 at-bats) due to his 29.7% strikeout rate. In a way, he could be treated as short-term cover for the teams carrying Dyan Crews (at AAA). Wiemer has job loss risk, but he may surprise over the short-term.

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