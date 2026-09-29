Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, and 2 More Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks

Who can deliver victory in Week 4 of fantasy football? Quarterbacks are in demand, and the waiver wire is hot enough to find one worth a start. The quarterbacks below have great reasons to be added to your roster.

Ownership Data is per Sleeper.

Sam Darnold — 53% Available

Darnold's Week 3 return had him throw for 379 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on 45 passing attempts. He finished the week as fantasy football's QB2. There is surely plenty of upside over the season to come.

The Seahawks are the NFL's 3rd-ranked team and 10th-ranked offense, according to ESPN's FPI. Over Darnold's two games played, he ranks 2nd in Adjusted Completion Percentage (80%) and EPA per Dropback.

Marcus Mariota — 94% Available

Week 3 saw Mariota throw for 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions against the very stalwart Seahawks defense. He even did it in rainy and windy conditions, for what that may be worth. Mariota is a career veteran and a seamless fill-in for Jayden Daniels. In fact, their side-by-side statistics have been very similar over the past two seasons, as noted at this link.

In the week ahead, Mariota will often rank in the QB15-20 range. By no means is he a shoo-in starter, but Mariota offers a safe floor, and you can get considerable points if you find yourself in a tight spot at quarterback. As a starter for the Commanders, Mariota averages 15.7 fantasy points per game.

Daniel Jones — 80% Available

Jones is just the QB29 through three weeks, but there is a good enough defensible reason. He has faced three top-10 defenses: the Ravens, Chiefs, and Texans. In Week 4, Jones now gets a much easier day facing the Commanders, whom I rate as the NFL's worst defense.

The Colts still do not offer a must-start Daniel Jones in Week 4. The team falls short of what is necessary, ranking as the most average offense in the NFL, even without Alec Pierce. Yet, the matchup offers a doable ceiling. The Commanders have allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (28.0 per Game).

Geno Smith — 85% Available

Geno Smith currently has the highest completion percentage in the entire NFL (75.5%) 👀🚀🎯#Jets pic.twitter.com/SaVw0VJgec — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 28, 2026

Smith is the QB16 through three games. He ranks 2nd in Adjusted Completion Percentage and 11th in PFF Passing Grade. Smith is also 10th in Passing Yards.

The Jets have experienced a pleasant resurgence from Smith. The team also hopes to get back to Adonai Mitchell in Week 4 as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Their defense is one I rank 26th in the NFL, 27th in Pass Rush, and 20th in Coverage.

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