Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Grab Will Shipley With Tank Bigsby Landing On IR

Week 4 is now behind us, and it's time to turn our attention to Week 5. That starts with the waiver wire, and we will start by focusing on the most important waiver wire position. While there won't be as much of a frenzy as last week, this will be another big week for running backs on the waiver wire. These are the top running back waiver wire targets for Week 5.

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Week 5

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

With Saquon Barkley going down with a hamstring injury in Week 4, all the eyes in the fantasy community turned to Tank Bigsby. Well, that changed in a hurry. Today, Bigsby was placed on injured reserve, which means he will be sidelined for at least four games. We also expect Barkley to miss at least one game.

This leaves Shipley as the last man standing in the Eagles' backfield. We would expect that he will serve as the clear top back in Philadelphia this week and perhaps for a few weeks, and he has a strong case for being the top priority running back on the waiver wire this week.

RB Emanual Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson should have been on rosters in most leagues before Week 4, but he is still available in a lot of leagues. In Week 4, he carried the ball 21 times and saw four targets, which he turned into 81 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, with one of them coming on the ground and the other through the air.

He was set to be the clear top waiver-wire pickup for Week 5, but while writing this, some big news just dropped that massively impacts the Seahawks' backfield. This is very fresh news, but it should also shake things up.

RB Joe Mixon, Seattle Seahawks

Of course, the big news is Mixon signing with the Seahawks. While we aren't sure how much this signing will impact the Seahawks' rushing attack this week, Mixon will inevitably eat into Wilson's volume once he gets fully acclimated to the offense after missing almost two calendar years of NFL football.

Both Wilson and Mixon can be fantasy-relevant with rookie Jadarian Price landing on IR, but things could get really messy once Price returns. Mixon is worth a pickup, but more as a speculative add rather than a player you should be relying on.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love tweaked his ankle in Week 4. However, we don't have much more information than that, and we probably won't until Wednesday. If Love misses any time, Allgeier becomes a strong fantasy option. Talent has never been an issue for Allgeier; he just keeps getting stuck behind generational running backs.

He is coming off a solid game in Week 4, in which he carried the ball eight times for 42 yards and a touchdown at 5.3 yards per carry. Odds are, we are going to have to roll the dice on Allgeier on waivers and monitor Love throughout the week. If Love is fine, then Allgeier is essentially useless.



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