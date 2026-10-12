Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Kimani Vidal Vs Samaje Perine

There were some surprise performances in Week 5, with two of the most surprising being Kimani Vidal and Samaje Perine outperforming Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, and Chase Brown. Both backs will be two of the hottest waiver wire targets for Week 6. We need to figure out which running back is the better pickup this week after their big performance.

Waiver Wire Debate: Week 6

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Vidal has now seen his snap count raise in every game this season, seeing it climb to team-high 42% for running backs. Mitchell played on 34% of the offensive snaps, and Hampton was in on 30%. This comes after Week 4 was a virtual three-way split. Like his snaps, his touches and opportunities have risen every week since he saw none in the first two weeks.

In Week 4, he carried the ball five times for 25 yards and caught two of his three targets for 11 yards. Then in Week 5, he had a bit of a breakout game, leading the team in rushing with eight carries for 57 yards and a touchdown on 7.1 yards per carry. Omarion Hampton still had the most carries with 14, but only racked up 33 yards on 2.4 yards per carry.

The Chargers offense is clearly looking for answers, and they may believe they have found some with Vidal. He has the upside to emerge as the legitimate top option in Los Angeles amidst a disappointing season by the team and Hampton. However, he could also fade into complete obscurity after rushing for just 31 yards over the first four weeks before his 57-yard Week 5, which leaned heavily on one 42-yard run.

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Perine had a big Week 5, in a game that Brown was seemingly punished for fumbling, almost swapping roles with Perine. However, Perine also played better. He carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards on 4.9 yards per carry, while adding two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Brown carried the ball 13 times for just 39 yards at 3.0 yards per carry, while catching three passes for 21 yards.

We have seen Perine hold a consistent role in the Cincinnati backfield that we are confident in. This season, he has racked up 27 carries for 110 yards and caught seven of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. That is significantly better than Vidal's 14 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, with four receptions for 24 yards.

However, Perine may have the much safer floor and is in a much better offense, but we don't see him ever supplanting a healthy Brown. The upside just isn't there for Perine.

Verdict

We will take the upside of Vidal. While we aren't overly confident in him or anyone in that disastrous offense, he at least has a chance to be a needle mover.

That's tough to see in Perine, who, despite having a big game in Week 5, was still out-snapped by Brown 60% to 51%, and that's probably the closest they will be all season. Go with the ceiling over the floor on your waiver wire.

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