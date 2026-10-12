Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Woody Marks Vs Dameon Pierce

Unfortunately, like every week of fantasy football, injuries struck some key players. While no one likes to see an injury, that also opens the door for another player to get an opportunity. Two players who will likely see a much larger opportunity this week are Woody Marks and Dameon Pierce.

The Houston Texans lost David Montgomery, which opens the door for Marks, while Will Shipley, who was already replacing Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, exited with a foot injury, allowing Pierce to take over as the lead back.

Both of these backs will be hot waiver wire targets in Week 6, but which one should you be targeting? What your team needs could play a major role in which one of these backs you should target.

Waiver Wire Debate: Week 6

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Montgomery went down in Week 5, and fantasy owners should be bracing for a multi-week absence. An IR stint would make this much clearer, but we do not know if that will be the case and probably won't know before waiver wires run.

However, Marks taking over this backfield seemed inevitable with Montgomery averaging just 2.7 yards per carry this season and not scoring a touchdown since Week 1. Marks has consistently looked like the more explosive and superior ball-carrier all year. This season, Montgomery has played 155 snaps to Marks' 178, but those snaps are skewed a bit by their 56/9 split in Week 5, with Montgomery leaving early.

Montgomery has carried the ball 52 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while catching all seven of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown, but he hasn't been targeted since Week 3. Marks has handled 43 carries for 149 yards at 3.5 yards per carry, while catching 11 of his 13 targets for 54 yards.

Marks has potential long-term value for the remainder of the season, even when Montgomery returns to action. Don't be shocked at all if Marks takes over as the lead back. However, if you need a starter this week, he faces a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

Pierce is the last man standing in Philadelphia after Shipley went down in London in Week 5. Shipley is expected to miss time; Barkley isn't likely to play in Week 6, and Bigsby will miss at least three more games on injured reserve.

Pierce does not have much long-term value and will probably be demoted back to the practice squad at some point. However, he looks like a locked-in bell cow this week with a strong matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

We do not believe Pierce is particularly good, and we do not expect him to carve out a role in the Eagles' offense once their running backs get healthy. In Week 5, he carried the ball 11 times for just 14 yards, and caught two of five targets for -2 yards. Nevertheless, if you need a starter for this week, Pierce could be a strong option with heavy volume in a favorable matchup.

Verdict

Marks is the running back to target here. He could end up being a league winner. However, if you're desperate for someone to start this week, Pierce could hold more value in Week 6. We would strongly advise you to target Marks if possible, but there is a strong possibility that Pierce has a better Week 6 performance.

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