Week 6 Top Overall Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For All Positions: Woody Marks And Germie Bernard Headline

After an exciting Week 5 of the fantasy football season, it's time to focus on Week 6. That starts with the waiver wire. Here, we will focus on the best waiver wire target at every position. These are our top overall fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 6.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Despite playing in a hurricane in Week 5, Winston has been on fire over the past two weeks. In Weeks 4 and 5, he has racked up 576 yards and six touchdowns, with at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in each game.

This is what you get with Winston. He is a rare boom-or-bust quarterback. He's a gunslinger, so his ceiling is extremely high, but his floor is also disastrous. Nevertheless, on any given week, Winston can be a league-winner. Unfortunately, he can also give you negative points or be benched at any moment.

If you need a quarterback this week, you could shoot for his ceiling and scoop up Winston this week. It's also a ton of fun to watch him play and ride the roller coaster if your heart can take it.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks is our top running back on the waiver wire this week. David Montgomery is dealing with an injured groin this week and will likely miss multiple weeks. Marks has already been the better of the Texans' running backs this season, and now he gets a chance to have the backfield to himself.

Marks could win this backfield outright and, in the meantime, handle a bell-cow role to prove why he should. Montgomery will still have a role in the offense, but no one should be surprised if Marks takes over the lead role.

In 2026, Montgomery has handled 52 carries for 138 yards at 2.7 yards per carry with two touchdowns, while catching all seven of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. He has not scored a touchdown since Week 1 and hasn't seen a target since Week 3.

Marks has played on 178 offensive snaps while Montgomery has played on 155, which is a bit skewed by Montgomery exiting early in Week 5, but still telling. He has handled 43 carries for 149 yards at 3.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns, while catching 11 of 13 targets for 54 yards. With Marks, you could be getting a legitimate starter for the remainder of the season and a potential league-winner.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Every time Bernard has been given an opportunity, the rookie has looked great, and he is now set to see a whole lot of opportunities. With Michael Pittman Jr. landing on injured reserve and Roman Wilson exiting early in Week 5, Bernard played on 92% of the offensive snaps and led all Steelers wide receivers across the board, catching six of nine targets for 80 yards.

He could very well serve as the Steelers' top target for as long as Wilson is sidelined. He should be a priority pickup. If you want a receiver for the remainder of the season, Kendrick Bourne could also be an intriguing option.

TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange has caught seven of eight targets in each of the last two games, totaling 95 yards in Week 4 and 68 yards in Week 5. He also continues to get tackled right at the goal line in strange ways, like in Week 5, when he tried to hurdle a defensive back instead of just lowering his shoulder, or when he just didn't stretch for the goal line.

We'd expect that he will start finding the end zone if the 6'4, 253-pound tight end keeps seeing eight targets per game and catching passes in the red zone. You can pick him up, plug him in, and potentially get a season-long TE1.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News