Week 7 Yahoo Fantasy Most Dropped Players Including Hassan Haskins and David Njoku
When reviewing this week’s fantasy football drops at Yahoo, it felt like a cleaning. Let me remove some new and old dead weight and search for more fantasy points on the horizon.
Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers
The coin flip at running back for the Chargers was miles away from Haskins, leading a launch party at Yahoo. Los Angeles had him on the field for 31% of their snaps, compared to 67% by Kimani Vidal. The hot hand in this offense could flip with an unproven lead running back.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Catching a player when he posted a great game pushes fantasy teams up the standings. Unfortunately, payback tends to come over the following weeks with empty stat lines. Johnson’s receiving yards declined in each game played this year, and his success in Week 1 (8/76) and Week 2 (5/49/1) weren’t enough to cover his worthless results over the past three matchups (3/28, 2/17, and 2/15). A date with the Bears this week hints at his needle rising again. The Saints have had him on the field for over 70% of their snaps in every game this season.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
I guess the Carter supporters didn’t get the memo that Bam Knight is banged up with a knee issue. Last week, Arizona had him on the field for 44% of their plays, compared to 51% by Knight. He gained 64 yards on 11 touches with two catches, which isn’t far off the playable mark in some team structures. Arizona has a bye next week, leaving potentially one more missed game for Trey Bensen.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
One botched fumble at the goal line by Demercado turned the tide of the Cardinals’ season. Three snaps into last week’s game and one carry later, he picked up an ankle injury and a ticket out of Yahoo. Perhaps he's looking for a new home to find peace and happiness.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
The Browns' tight ends led the NFL in catches (52), receiving yards (477), and targets (76). A new kid on the tight end block (Harold Fannin Jr.) in Cleveland, and a knee issue by Njoku led to some fantasy searching for more upside at the position. He’s trending toward missing this week, and the Browns have a bye in Week 8. Njoku could earn more fantasy value if traded over the next couple of weeks.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
A date with the mighty Denver Broncos’ defense led to a historically bad day by the Jets’ offense, and a surrender clause for Taylor game managers. On the positive side, he may be the number one receiving option for Justin Fields over the next two weeks with Garrett Wilson injured. With six teams on a bye in Week 8, Taylor will be at the front of the tight end unemployment line for anyone looking for someone with a fantasy pulse.
Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs
Over a four-game stretch (11/231/3 on 21 targets), Thornton did enough to warrant a handcuff role for Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy teams. With no catches in Week 6 and Rice riding back into the Chiefs’ starting lineup, the shallow league game managers tossed him back into the free agent pool. Thornton averaged 13.25 fantasy points over his uptick games, giving him backend WR2 value in PPR formats.
Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Last year, Jennings posted one beast game (11/175/3), with two high-floor outcomes (10/91/1 and 7/90/2), creating a value feel in 2025 drafts. He’s been banged up all year while killing fantasy teams three times (2/16, 2/24, and 1/7). Jennings teased in Week 2 (5/89/1), but his 2025 fantasy story ended this week. The 49ers had him on the field for 77% plays last week, while playing through broken ribs. He wanted a new contract this summer, but injuries derailed any thought of a winning payday in July.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
In Week 1, Coleman made me look good by posting an impact game (8/112/1 on 11 targets). I had him pegged for my sleeper of the year. Five games later, he caught only 16 more passes for 125 yards and one touchdown on 24 targets. He gained only 7.8 yards per catch, as the Buffalo Bills forgot how they used him in 2024 (19.2 yards per catch), and Coleman was expected to be better. He’s still on pace to catch 68 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bills' demise over the past two games should prompt some heavy bye-week thinking. Hopefully, Coleman will be more involved over the second half of the year, which would make one of my fantasies come true.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I’m never a fan of a player having a setback after having an injury. With Emeka Egbuka out for multiple weeks, hope is on the side of anyone rostering Godwin. Unfortunately, he has a cut feel, highlighted by the Yahoo crowd taking a stance that Godwin will have a lost season. Tampa has a bye in Week 9, which will prolong his fantasy release for some team by a couple of weeks.