Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Troy Franklin Vs. Kayshon Boutte
This week’s waiver wire presents two breakout wide receiver options for fantasy football owners. From the Denver Broncos, second-year man Troy Franklin is in the midst of a promising streak of production. On the other hand, New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is on a hot streak over his past three games.
Franklin is coming off his best performance of the season, hauling in six of his eight targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns through the air in Denver’s 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Boutte also enjoyed a solid Week 8 showing, racking up three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown over five targets.
The two receivers could offer immense value for fantasy lineups in need of an infusion of production from the wide receiver spot. Entering Week 9, Franklin’s Broncos will take on the Houston Texans, while Boutte and the Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
Fantasy owners could be torn on who to add to respective lineups between Franklin and Boutte. The two receivers have each come out of nowhere with sudden fantasy output that could be useful down the stretch of the season. But who makes the better case for a Week 9 waiver claim?
Troy Franklin Fantasy Output
Coming off back-to-back games with a touchdown, Franklin’s season-best fantasy streak could come to a screeching halt versus the Texans in Week 9. Houston’s defense ranks among the top in the league and could give Franklin trouble given his inconsistent volume throughout the season.
With Courtland Sutton dominating the target share, it’s hard to project what Franklin’s workload could look like versus a stout Houston defense this weekend.
Kayshon Boutte Fantasy Output
Boutte has the leg up over Franklin in the matchup category, as the Patriots prepare for a matchup versus a lowly Falcons defense. New England’s offense could be in for a big day, given Atlanta’s struggles versus Miami Dolphins in Week 8. With quarterback Drake Maye’s high level of play, Boutte makes a solid waiver case in Week 9.
The budding wideout has eclipsed 13.5 PPR points in each of his last three games, coming off a 16.5-point outing in Week 8.
The Final Verdict
Both Boutte and Franklin have seen similar, yet solid quarterback play so far this season from their respective signal-callers. Entering a far more favorable Week 9 matchup, I’m going to give the edge to Boutte for Week 9 waiver claims, though both wideouts make great cases for roster spots in fantasy. Boutte and New England’s passing offense projects to find greater success given their matchup, offering greater reason for optimism in Boutte’s case.