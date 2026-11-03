Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Back Targets: Tyler Allgeier, Mike Washington Jr, And More Options

With Week 8 now behind us, it's time to turn our attention to Week 9. As always, that starts with the waiver wire. This is a big week for running backs, and there are quite a few potential studs to choose from. We will help you decide which ones to prioritize. These are the top running back waiver wire targets for Week 9.

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Week 9

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

With Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight both going down with injuries early in Week 8, Allgeier exploded. He rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and caught five passes for 44 yards and another touchdown.

Love and Knight could both miss time, and we wouldn't expect either to play this week. Knight went down with a brutal concussion, and Love injured his right ankle right after returning from a left ankle injury.

If you need a starter this week or over the next few weeks, Allgeier is the running back to target on the waiver wire. However, his upside does have an ex,piration date. Even if Love goes on injured reserve, once he comes back, he's the lead back. Knight's return will damage, but not destroy Allgeier's value.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington seems to have overtaken the backfield in Las Vegas, with Ashton Jeanty being relegated to a change-of-pace and pass-catching role. Jeanty carried the ball just two times, while Washington handled 25 carries.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak insists that Jeanty isn't hurt; despite him being a known liar, we kind of have to take him at his word. Which means either Washington has earned the starting job or Jeanty is hurt and they aren't giving him a chance to get healthy. In either case, Washington could maintain the lead-back role in Las Vegas for the remainder of the season and is the best long-term add on the waiver wire this week.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson had a breakout game in Week 8, which was overshadowed by Jonah Coleman breaking out in the same game. He seems to be emerging as the team's pass-catching back.

In Week 8, he only carried the ball once for 15 yards, but he also caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. We expect him to have a wide range of outcomes from week to week; nevertheless, his upside is evident.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

This is a speculative add, but we fully expect Jonathan Taylor to be traded before the NFL Trade Deadline. McGowan is projected to be the starter in his absence, with DJ Giddens also potentially having a role in the rushing attack. Once JT is shipped out of Indy, McGowan has a chance to become the Colts' RB1 with bell-cow upside.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr landed on IR, and Najee Harris has been cut. That leaves Singletary to split a fragile backfield with Cam Skattebo, who has already been benched this season for fumbling. Singletary will have weekly upside for the foreseeable future.

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