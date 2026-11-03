Week 9 Top Overall Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Every Position: Mike Washington Jr Leads The Way

Week 8 is now behind us, and it's time to focus on the waiver wire to get us started on Week 9. There is a ton of talent available this week, and we are going to help you figure out who to prioritize. These are the top fantasy football waiver wire targets at every position for Week 9.

Top Overall Waiver Wire Targets: Week 9

QB Gardner Minshew, Arizona Cardinals

There are plenty of quarterbacks you can stream on any given week, but Minshew is one of two quarterbacks who took over a starting job this week. The other is whoever is starting for the Ravens this week, and we want no part of that.

In one half in Week 8, Minshew threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns. The Cardinals are a high-volume passing attack, which gives him a higher weekly ceiling than you might expect. He should be added in most Superflex leagues and some deeper single QB leagues.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington has overtaken the Raiders' backfield, and Ashton Jeanty has been relegated to a change-of-pace and pass-catching role. While Washington handled 25 carries, Jeanty ran the ball just twice.

Washington has either earned the starting job, or Jeanty is still injured, and Las Vegas isn't giving him any time to get healthy. Either way, Washington could hold this lead-back role for the rest of the season and is the best rest-of-season add on the waiver wire in Week 9.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Williams saw an increased role in Week 8, catching five of seven targets for 54 yards, including a 30-yard grab. We expect the rookie to emerge and potentially be a league-winner down the stretch this season. He should be picked up in every fantasy football league with at least 10 teams, and is a must-add in 12-team leagues.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

We are targeting Raridon this week with Hunter Henry hurt. The Patriots' pass-catchers have been battered by injury, and in Week 9, they could be without AJ Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and Hunter Henry.

If Henry misses time, Raridon is going to be a major part of the Patriots' passing attack. You can grab him and immediately plug him into your starting lineup for as long as Henry is sidelined; just be sure to monitor Henry's status throughout the week.

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