Cam Skattebo, Cade Otton Lead Yahoo Fantasy Most Dropped Players Heading Into Week 9
In the top 10 drops at Yahoo Fantasy this week, there were multiple players worthy of holding and a surprising kick to the free agent pool. Bye week and short rosters create challenging decisions.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
After a great five-game run (519 combined yards with five touchdowns and 19 catches on 104 touches), the fantasy market was clicking its heels with visions of fantasy gold later in the year. Unfortunately, he blew out his right ankle in Week 8, ending his year and some fantasy dreams.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Otton offered improved fantasy value over his last four matchups (4/81, 5/51, 7/65, and 4/40 on 25 combined targets), but a Bucs’ bye week made him expendable in the short roster fantasy world. With Mike Evans out for an extended period, Tampa’s top tight end should be scooped up next week. He could emerge as the Buccaneers’ number two receiving option over the back half of the season.
Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite a short NFL resume and being undersized (5’10” and 165 lbs.), Johnson has looked the part of a winning wide receiver over his last four games (4/59, 1/45/1, 4/58/1, and 5/43) with a bump in targets over his last two matchups (9 and 6). He was a bye week casualty, but Johnson is more of a short-term cover until his target opportunity improves. Tampa gave him top two wide receiver snaps (72%, 68%, and 71%) over their last three games.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
After an uptick game in Week 7 (9/98), Schultz wasn’t part of the Texans’ best passing game plan (318/2 with 30 completions) against the 49ers. He caught two of his three targets for 24 yards. Unfortunately, Schultz picked up knee and shoulder injuries and a ticket to waiver wire world.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
In a way, Pacheco may have done the fantasy market a favor by picking up a knee injury. He ranked 40th at running back (60.50 fantasy points) after eight games in PPR formats. His peak value came in Week 4 (48 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches) and Week 7 (15/57/1 with one catch for minus three yards.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson tried to create a poor man’s Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery running back combination in Chicago with the rotation of D’Andre Swift and Monangai. The pair flashed in Week 7 (32/205/2 with three catches for 27 yards), but the Bears’ RB2 came up empty against the Ravens (7/24). The first player cut in short-roster formats is a backup running back. For Swift teams, I would look to lock up his handcuff next week.
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
With six teams on a bye in Week 8, Flacco’s favorable matchup vs. the Jets led to him being a favorable waiver wire add. He ranked fourth (29.40) and sixth (26.55) in fantasy points over the past two weeks. Cincinnati plays its third consecutive home game this week, and it looks favorable against the Bears. I have Flacco projected for fourth in fantasy points (25.44) in Week 9, making him a start, not a free agent dump.
Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Based on him missing time this year and an empty resume over his first four games (10 catches for 147 yards on 21 targets), Mooney shouldn’t have been a strong start in Week 8. Unfortunately, the downgrade to Drake London led to Mooney getting an expected bump in value while drawing a flex option start in many fantasy leagues, with so many good players on a bye. Kirk Cousins looked his way only four times, resulting in one catch for 11 yards and a thanks for nothing in the fantasy market.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
The return of Christian Watson (4/85) left Golden supporters wondering why their rookie wideout (three catches for four yards) has been such a bust this year. He had WR2 snaps (66%), but the Yahoo Fantasy market has seen the light and launched him into the fantasy waiver wire abyss. Golden is a one-trick pony at this point in his rookie career.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Poor quarterback play and an unimaginative passing game plan for the Browns’ wide receiver have deemed Jeury roadkill in the fantasy market. He’s caught only 22 of his 54 targets (40.7%) for 257 yards with no touchdowns. In 2024, Jeudy was the 13th-best fantasy wideout (90/1,229/4 on 145 targets). Cleveland’s wide receivers rank last in fantasy scoring (58/627/2 on 125 targets – 10.8 yards per catch with only a 46.4% catch rate).