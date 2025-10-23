Fantasy Sports

Yahoo Fantasy Week 8 Most Dropped Players Including Justin Fields and Kendrick Bourne

With six teams on a bye and injuries mounting, fantasy football managers are making tough roster calls — and this week’s Yahoo Fantasy most-dropped list features some surprising names, including Justin Fields and Kendrick Bourne.

Shawn Childs

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to get rid of the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to get rid of the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With six teams on a bye in Week 8, finding starting replacement players will be challenging for many fantasy teams. At Yahoo Fantasy, in short-roster formats, a waiver-wire date only lasts until you put out on the field. This week’s top 10 drops had two surprising players.

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

After a nice three games (3/27/2, 5/78/1, and 2/12/1), Waller delivered a goose egg on Sunday while being on the field for 16 plays. Miami placed him on the injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, leading to his walking papers in all fantasy formats.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

Unfortunately, Fields is the fall guy for the Jets' 0-7 start to the season. It’s not his fault their defense played poorly in five games (32, 30, 29, 27, and 37 points allowed), their offensive line gave up 27 sacks, and New York only had one viable wide receiver. Fields must have Garrett Wilson on the field to help his fantasy floor. With a benching this week, and some fantasy teams looking ahead to cover a quarterback bye week, Fields was the player at the back of the room with his head down, just waiting not to get picked.

Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

Week 8 Yahoo Fantasy Drop: Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49er
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A date with the Houston Texans’ defense and the return of George Kittle were enough for fantasy teams to look for a better starting option in Week 8. Bourne sizzled in Week 5 (10/142) and Week 6 (5/142), but the Falcons held him to only two catches for 14 yards on two targets in the 49ers' last game. He was on the field for 78% of San Francisco’s snaps, giving him a WR2 opportunity in playing time. Jauan Jennings has the feel of an injury risk player, giving Bourne another potential window for more targets even when Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk crawl back on the field.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The magical 1,000-yard receiving run has come to an end (11 years) for Evans due to a season-ending broken collarbone. He delivered one last zero stat line, before clearing a roster spot, hopefully for Tez Johnson on fantasy teams.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

There hasn’t been an update on Trey Benson, so Carter is still listed second on the Cardinals’ running back depth chart. Arizona has this week off, giving the fantasy market just enough of a reason to send Carter packing. He gained only 11 yards on seven carries against the Packers with two catches for 25 yards, with 37% of their running back snaps. The hope is that Benson misses one more game, but that’s my selfish opinion since I drafted him on many rosters.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders

With the Commanders missing their top two wideouts against a porous Cowboys’ secondary, McCaffrey had a sexy, waiver-wire feel in Week 7 after snagging a 33-yard touchdown the previous Monday night against the Bears. Washington gave him WR3 snaps (54%) in Dallas, but he failed to catch any of his two targets. As a result, the force is no longer on his side, requiring a fantasy timeout in the free agent pool.

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Yahoo Fantasy Week 8 Drop Candidate: Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Brown
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After seven weeks, the Browns’ tight ends rank third in catches (57), second in receiving yards (517), second in targets (82), and third in fantasy points (120.70) in PPR formats. David Njoku is also battling a knee issue, suggesting more playing time and targets for Fannin over the second half of the season while playing five of eight games at home from Week 10 to Week 17. The Browns have next week off, but I would still fight for Fannin on the waiver wire if my fantasy team had a weakness at tight end.

Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers

I don’t know why Xander didn’t send out a fantasy fraud alert about Haskins when Omarion Hampton went down with an injury. Over the past three games, he gained 43 yards on 16 touches with four catches, deeming him a waste of a fantasy roster spot. The Chargers ruled him out this week with a hamstring issue, and the Yahoo crowd pulled his H-2F visa.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

With the NFL trade deadline getting closer, Miller appeared to be positioned for a starting job if Alvin Kamara was traded to a contender. The Saints upped his usage from Week 3 to Week 6 (36/154/1 with four catches for 28 yards), with one highlight outcome (11/65/1 vs. the Bills). His injury risk over the summer foreshadowed a season-ending knee injury. 

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

The best receiving option left on the Jets won’t help fantasy teams in Week 8 at Yahoo Fantasy. After his big nine-catch game (67 yards), New York only completed four of their six targets to him over the past two weeks for 33 yards. New York opened the year with five home games in its first seven matchups, suggesting rough sledding over its final 10 games. Taylor has yet to find the touchdown in the NFL, and New York scored only 17 points over the last two contests.

