Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Denzel Boston vs. DK Metcalf

There are many borderline start-and-sit WRs in fantasy football for Week 4, including two who will be playing on Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf and rookie WR for the Cleveland Browns, Denzel Boston. Here is a breakdown on who fantasy managers should play between the two this week in fantasy.

DK Metcalf

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metcalf has not had the best start to his 2026 fantasy season. He is currently WR42 in fantasy in PPR formats. However, there have been encouraging signs that bring the possibility of him turning things around, maybe even in Week 4 against the Browns.

Metcalf, through three games, has a team-high 24 targets. He is also coming off his best fantasy outing in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the game, he had three receptions for 31 yards and a TD.

The Browns, so far in 2026, have a below-average passing defense. They are allowing the 15th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 224.0. They have done well against the opposing WR1s they have faced in two of their three games.

In Week 1, Jacksonville Jaguars WR1, Parker Washington Jr., had five receptions for 83 yards and a TD against Cleveland. In Week 2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR1, Emeka Egbuka, had three receptions for 16 yards and a TD. In Week 3, Carolina Panthers WR1, Tetairoa McMillan, had two receptions for 17 yards.

Metcalf in 2025 did play the Browns once and performed well. He had four receptions on nine targets for 95 yards and a TD.

Denzel Boston

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston, after having back-to-back good fantasy outings to start his rookie year, came back down to earth a bit in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. He had two receptions for 41 yards on four targets. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as WR52. Going into Week 4, with Boston's opponent being Pittsburgh, him getting back to his production in Weeks 1 and 2, where he combined for seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two TDs, feels to be 50/50.

Pittsburgh so far is allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 192,7. Even while only allowing this yardage, the last two WR1s the Steelers have faced have managed to carve out solid fantasy outings. WR1 for the New England Patriots, Romeo Doubs, had three receptions on four targets for 96 yards. In Week 2, Cincinnati WR1 Ja’Marr Chase had nine receptions for 98 yards and a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in Week 4 between Boston and Metcalf, they should start Metcalf and sit Boston.

Boston is coming off a disappointing outing against Carolina, who ranks in the top 10 currently for fewest passing yards per game allowed in the NFL, like his Week 4 opponent, the Browns. One of the major concerns in that game is that he logged four targets. Now in two out of three games, he has had four or fewer targets.

Metcalf had success against Cleveland in 2025, and despite his slow start, he should have more opportunity to have a big fantasy outing in Week 4 with the target share he has gotten early on. His volume through three weeks alone is a big part of making him the start in this debate over Boston.

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