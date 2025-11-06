The Starting Spot: 10 Best Smallmouth Lures, 2026 BASS Kayak Schedule, and Big Fall Bass on Swimbaits

In this edition of The Starting Spot:

-What are the top 10 lures for small mouth bass? A few come to mind. Smallmouth bass on a jerk bait in one of my personal favorites. Dropshot? Tube? What would you put on that list?

-B.A.S.S. has announced their 2026 lineup for the kayak series. Were there any lakes you were hoping for. Same Copper in late-May sounds pretty good to me..

-There has been an awful lot of talk about swimabaits and glidebaits for bass lately. If you’re focused on a really big bite, a big swimsuit may be your best bet.

How to Fish the 10 Best Smallmouth Bass Lures

by David A. Brown

From a story on GameAndFishMag.com: Curious and aggressive smallmouth bass deliver on the sporting expectations with feisty battles marked by surging runs and impressive leaps. They’re no push-overs, but smallies aren’t the pickiest of eaters, so you have a good assortment of presentation options. Here’s a look at the common producers…MORE.

2026 Bassmaster Kayak Series schedule announced

by B.A.S.S.

From a story on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S. has announced the schedule for the 2026 Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series presented by Native Watercraft, featuring six premier fisheries across the country as well as a championship event to be held in conjunction with the2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour in Knoxville, Tennessee,].





“The 2026 schedule highlights some of the best and most diverse kayak fisheries in the nation,” said Steve Owens, Bassmaster Kayak Series tournament director. “From Florida vegetation to California clear water and everything in between, this trail reflects how kayak fishing continues to thrive nationwide. We’re also thrilled to once again tie our championship to the biggest stage in bass fishing, the Bassmaster Classic.”…MORE.

Big Baits, Bigger Bass: Fall Swimbait Strategies

by David A. Brown

On the tournament trail, he’s known for scratching around super shallow with a wacky worm rig or an unweighted Texas rig, but once John Cox winds down the competitive events, the Florida pro turns his attention to swimbaits.

Call it a change of pace and you wouldn’t be incorrect, but after several months of grinding it out, Cox is ready to air it out. That’s why, on southern fisheries, he considers soft body swimbaits (including soft glidebaits) one of his top presentations…MORE.

