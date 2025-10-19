5 Reasons to Love the New Berkley Chop Block Glide Bait
Glide baits have a hypnotic effect on big bass, pulling them out of cover to examine the chopping action of the oversized lure. For hardcore glide bait enthusiasts, the thrill of watching a 6-pound bass swallow a glide bait becomes an obsession, worthy of committing to a single technique to get that one big bite.
But many glide baits can be pricey and intimidating to newcomers. Berkley is changing all that with the release of the new Chop Block, bring premium glide bait performance within every angler’s reach.
A Soft Glide Bait Built for Big Bass
Check out the short video below to see the new Berkley Chop Block Soft Glide Bait up close:
Building on the success of the Berkley Nessie soft glide bait, the new Chop Block features a taller body profile and a different look in the water.
The Chop Block is available in 6, 8, and 10" models with impressive chopping action. Its soft foam design offers distinct advantages for the angler. After fishing the new Chop Block, here are five things I love about the unique glide bait.
1. Foam Body Offers Durability and PowerBait Scent
The Chop Block's foam body is unique among glide baits. The material is very durable and won't break or crack if an errant cast lands the lure against a rock shoreline or a boat dock piling. Knowing this gives confidence when casting the Chop Block around cover.
The foam composition is also infused with Berkley's Powerbait Scent, which is popular among anglers in Berkley's extensive soft plastic lineup.
The Chop Block's foam body is lighter than baits made of ABS plastic or wood. The 8" model weighs 2 ounces, at least half an ounce lighter than an equivalent-length molded ABS bait, meaning an angler can cast the Chop Block on a medium-heavy or heavy-action rod.
2. Responsive Chopping Action and Mesh Joint Design
A highly durable mesh-reinforced joint offers plenty of flexibility in the two body halves, allowing the angler to impart different chopping actions. The bait is very responsive to a quick "chop" with the reel handle, turning sharply when worked next to cover, but it also glides wide and slow in open water.
3. Innovative Dual-Hook Harness System
The Chop Block has a dual-hook design. The front treble is held in place via a small clip that allows the hook to detach when a bass inhales the bait. The rear hook is tethered to the front hook with a heavy braided cord that tucks neatly against the lure's body, while a heavy internal magnet holds the rear hook secure against the body.
4. Realistic Details and Great Color Variety
The Chop Block comes in 14 color schemes that match specific forage species or water conditions. Berkley pays careful attention to detail in the molding and color schemes, even adding a brush-tail design popular on higher-end glidebaits. The Chop Block looks great right out of the box and in the water.
5. Premium Performance at a Budget Price
One significant barrier for those wanting to explore the rabbit hole of glidebait fishing is the high cost of a premium bait, often exceeding $100. The Chop Block, however, ranges from $15.99 to $29.99, depending on the size of the lure.
The Chop Block may not replace a $150 glide bait for a hardcore enthusiast, but it's an excellent option that balances performance, durability and value. For all levels of anglers, this is an easy "add to cart."
Berkley Chop Block Soft Glide Bait at a Glance
- Sizes: 6”, 8”, and 10”
- Colors: 14 color options
- Construction: Foam body infused with Berkley PowerBait scent
- Key features: durable mesh joint, dual-hook harness, brush tail design
- Price: Just $15.99–$29.99