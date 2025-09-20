2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship: Dale Hollow Bass Tournament with Wheeler and Shryock
The Championship is About to Begin at Dale Hollow Lake
Qualifying is officially over. The field is set for the inaugural 2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee on September 27-28. Now the final 20 teams will be competing in this unique bass tournament for up to $100,000 in cash and prizes, including a 2026 iKon VLX20 bass boat and a bonus $10,000 if they can beat the ultimate iKon team of Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock.
Wheeler and Shryock: The Team to Beat
That’s right, Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock will be fishing this Championship event alongside all 20 qualifying teams. And, if the winning qualifying team brings in more weight than the iKon Pro Team, they’ll take home an additional $10,000. Plus, imagine the bragging rights that earns you! But, if I know anything about tournament bass fishing, those guys aren’t going to make it easy. Do you think you could beat Wheeler and Shryock?
Who are the 20 Teams?
- Brock Goldsberry, Kameron Cantley -Kentucky Lake
- Jeremy Reese, Grant Gallagher -Lake Erie
- Colin Wolinkski, Joe Wolinski -Lake of the Ozarks
- Eric Lampkin, Brent Tipton -Lake Guntersville
- Hunter Holguin, Grant Meisenhelter -Kentucky Lake
- Bryar Chambers, Zeke Gossett -Lake Guntersville
- Kyle Dowdy, Drew Boring -Lake of the Ozarks
- Levi Kohl, Will Gordon -Kentucky Lake
- Michael Mancil, Gage Gross -Lake of the Ozarks
- Bryan Doyle, Josh Kolodzaike -Lake Erie
- Tyler Perkins, Kyle Meyer -Lake of the Ozarks
- Trent Wilt, Rod Wilt -Lake Erie
- Jacob Welch, Spencer Mertens -Lake of the Ozarks
- Tyler Thompson, Wyatt Pearman -Lake Erie
- Drake Fooshee, Brad Kell -Kentucky Lake
- Lake Johnson, Allen Johnson -Lake Guntersville
- Austin Shields, Mike Sims -Lake Guntersville
- Austin Gruner, Allen Gruner -Kentucky Lake
- Derek Flynn, Tristan Abbott -Lake Guntersville
- Nick Mumbower, Terrance Smith -Lake Erie
How Did They Qualify to Fish This Dale Hollow Championship?
In case you missed it, here’s how these anglers got to the championship.
This no-pro tournament series included four qualifying events at premier bass fishing locations across the country. Anglers could fish just one event or as many as they’d like. But it only took one tournament to qualify for the Championship. The top 5 teams from each qualifier were invited to fish the no-entry fee Championship, plus each qualifying tournament payed a guaranteed $10,000 top prize.
Fishing from an iKon Boat wasn’t required, but qualified you for the iKon Winners-Win Contingency prizes.
How To Follow the Action
You can follow along with the Dale Hollow Championship action on iKon Tailgate Tour’s social media to find out what it takes to top Wheeler and Shryock. And see who goes home with a brand new 2026 iKon VLX20 bass boat. For more info about iKon Boats or future iKon Tailgate Tour events, check out iKonBoats.com.