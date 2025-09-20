Fishing

2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship: Dale Hollow Bass Tournament with Wheeler and Shryock

Twenty teams face off for up to $100,000 in cash and prizes if they’ve got what it takes to grab a bonus $10K by out-fishing bass pros Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock.

Kurt Mazurek

The 2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship is set at Dale Hollow Lake, TN. Twenty qualifying teams will compete for up to $100,000 in cash and prizes.
The 2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship is set at Dale Hollow Lake, TN. Twenty qualifying teams will compete for up to $100,000 in cash and prizes. / iKon Boats

The Championship is About to Begin at Dale Hollow Lake

The American flag flying in front of a beautiful sunrise at the launch of one of the iKon Tailgate Tour qualifying events.
Competition on Dale Hollow Lake is about to begin. / iKon Boats

Qualifying is officially over. The field is set for the inaugural 2025 iKon Tailgate Tour Championship at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee on September 27-28. Now the final 20 teams will be competing in this unique bass tournament for up to $100,000 in cash and prizes, including a 2026 iKon VLX20 bass boat and a bonus $10,000 if they can beat the ultimate iKon team of Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock.

Wheeler and Shryock: The Team to Beat

Bass pro Jacob Wheeler on stage with family and his champion's trophy and a $150,000 check.
I really feels like Jacob Wheeler can't stop winning! / MLF | Phoenix Moore

That’s right, Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock will be fishing this Championship event alongside all 20 qualifying teams. And, if the winning qualifying team brings in more weight than the iKon Pro Team, they’ll take home an additional $10,000. Plus, imagine the bragging rights that earns you! But, if I know anything about tournament bass fishing, those guys aren’t going to make it easy. Do you think you could beat Wheeler and Shryock?

Who are the 20 Teams?

Silhouette of two anglers in a bass boat on Kentucky Lake catching a bass
One of the 74 teams catching bass on Kentucky Lake for the inaugural iKon Boats Tailgate Tour. / iKon Boats Tailgate Tour
  1. Brock Goldsberry, Kameron Cantley -Kentucky Lake
  2. Jeremy Reese, Grant Gallagher -Lake Erie
  3. Colin Wolinkski, Joe Wolinski -Lake of the Ozarks
  4. Eric Lampkin, Brent Tipton -Lake Guntersville
  5. Hunter Holguin, Grant Meisenhelter -Kentucky Lake
  6. Bryar Chambers, Zeke Gossett -Lake Guntersville
  7. Kyle Dowdy, Drew Boring -Lake of the Ozarks
  8. Levi Kohl, Will Gordon -Kentucky Lake
  9. Michael Mancil, Gage Gross -Lake of the Ozarks
  10. Bryan Doyle, Josh Kolodzaike -Lake Erie
  11. Tyler Perkins, Kyle Meyer -Lake of the Ozarks
  12. Trent Wilt, Rod Wilt -Lake Erie
  13. Jacob Welch, Spencer Mertens -Lake of the Ozarks
  14. Tyler Thompson, Wyatt Pearman -Lake Erie
  15. Drake Fooshee, Brad Kell -Kentucky Lake
  16. Lake Johnson, Allen Johnson -Lake Guntersville
  17. Austin Shields, Mike Sims -Lake Guntersville
  18. Austin Gruner, Allen Gruner -Kentucky Lake
  19. Derek Flynn, Tristan Abbott -Lake Guntersville
  20. Nick Mumbower, Terrance Smith -Lake Erie

How Did They Qualify to Fish This Dale Hollow Championship?

Two anglers after a bass tournament weigh in holding up 4 big smallmouth bass.
The qualifying events proved that the teams really know how to catch bass. / iKon Boats

In case you missed it, here’s how these anglers got to the championship.

This no-pro tournament series included four qualifying events at premier bass fishing locations across the country. Anglers could fish just one event or as many as they’d like. But it only took one tournament to qualify for the Championship. The top 5 teams from each qualifier were invited to fish the no-entry fee Championship, plus each qualifying tournament payed a guaranteed $10,000 top prize.

Fishing from an iKon Boat wasn’t required, but qualified you for the iKon Winners-Win Contingency prizes.

How To Follow the Action

Anglers waiting in line to check-in before the bass tournament take off begins.
The excitement level is always high in the pre-dawn hours before take off. / iKon Boats

You can follow along with the Dale Hollow Championship action on iKon Tailgate Tour’s social media to find out what it takes to top Wheeler and Shryock. And see who goes home with a brand new 2026 iKon VLX20 bass boat. For more info about iKon Boats or future iKon Tailgate Tour events, check out iKonBoats.com.

You Might Also Like These Bass Fishing Stories:

feed

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.

Home/Bass Fishing