2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour Stage 3 on Lake Murray: Updates and Live Coverage
How to Wach Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Stage 3 on Lake Murray
- Official Broadcast: MLFNOW!
- Streaming Coverage: rumble
- On Demand: MyOutdoorTV
- Realtime Weights & Fish Catches: SCORETRACKER®
- When: March 6-9 2025
2025 Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Stage 3 on Lake Murray: In-Depth Preview and Forecast
The 2025 Bass Pro Tour is back with Stage 3 set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Murray, also known as the "Jewel of South," located in Columbia, South Carolina. Scheduled for March 6–9, this event promises top-tier competition, fresh rule changes for 2025, and an electrifying atmosphere as the nation's best anglers converge on one of the region's most storied bass fishing venues.
Tournament Format and Prize
Stage 3 at Lake Murray is a must-watch Bass Pro Tour circuit stop. Anglers nationwide are ready to compete for the BPT top prize of $150,000 with payouts for the event total $650,000.
The Bass Pro Tour anglers will battle it for top honors in a contest where precision, strategy, and adaptability are key. The event, steeped in tradition yet forward-thinking in its new FFS regulations, offers fans an unforgettable blend of competition and fishing strategy.
Lake Murray Fishing Report For March
Lake Murray has built a reputation as a world-class bass fishery, having hosted marquee events like FLW Cup Championships (in 2008, 2014, and 2017) and multiple MLF tournaments (including the Wiley X Summit Cup). These events not only showcase top anglers but also underscore the lake’s significance in professional bass fishing.
Anthony Gagliardi Previews the Upcoming Tournament
With tournament restrictions keeping anglers off the water, Anthony Gagliardi hasn't been on the lake in over a month. However, that doesn't mean he's out of touch.
"I always keep up with the lake," Gagliardi said. "I expect pre-spawn conditions and excellent fishing. We've had a lot of cold weather, but we should see a warming spell during the tournament, so I expect it to be a great event."
One of the key factors some anglers online are waiting for is the herring and bass spawn, which he says is still a bit early. "Water temperatures are in the low 50s and haven't quite reached where they need to be yet," he explained. "Typically, the herring and bass spawn starts in early April, so we're not quite there yet."
Regarding lake conditions, Gagliardi noted that the water level is as expected but has been rising over the past few weeks—something he hopes for this time of year. "The daily warming trend combined with cooler nights is going to play a big role in how the fish set up," he said.
It should be a great event. There should be a lot of 5lb fish caught in this tournament.- Anthony Gagliardi
As for the tournament itself, Gagliardi is optimistic about the quality of fish that will be caught. With the combination of warming temperatures, rising water levels, and pre-spawn bass activity, Gagliardi predicts an exciting competition.
What are the winning weights for the local tournaments on Lake Murray?
On February 22, a local club called Lake Murray Classic had a winning weight of 26.24 pounds. Second place wasn't far behind with 22.29 pounds, third with a respectable 21.91 pounds.
Bass Pro Tour Stage 3 Lake Murray Tournament Updates
Qualifying Day 1
Qualifying Day 2
Knockout Round
Championship Round
Fantasy Fishing Angler Picks
Lake Murray should put on a show for us as seasoned professionals like Brent Chapman, Luke Clausen, Ott Defoe, and Chris Lane, and local talents like Casey Ashley, Anthony Gagliardi, Andy Montgomery, Britt Myers, Marshall Robinson, and Marty Robinson take heed.
Nine anglers competing on the Bass Pro Tour call South Carolina home. Casey Ashley, Anthony Gagliardi, Andy Montgomery, Britt Myers, Marshall Robinson, and Marty Robinson. Robinson has a 2021 Summit Cup win on Lake Murray.
Anthony Gagliardi
Anthony Gagliardi isn’t just another name on the roster. His understanding of Lake Murray isn’t just deep... it’s instinctual. He reads the currents, the seasonal shifts, the behavioral quirks of the bass like a book he’s read a thousand times. Gagliardi isn’t the kind of angler who waits for an opportunity. He creates them, blending technical mastery with sheer aggression. If there’s a favorite for Stage 3, it’s him.
In 2023, Gagliardi won Stage Three of the Bass Pro Tour on Lake Murray.That was his third major victory on his home lake. Gagliardi won by a 4-pound 11-ounce margin, followed by Ott DeFoe, Brent Chapman in third, and Chris Lane finishing fourth. All four anglers will compete again in 2025.
Brent Chapman
Brent Chapman doesn’t just fish tournaments, he survives them. Lake Murray threw everything at him in 2023, and he fought back like a seasoned brawler who refuses to stay down. His first day was a grind—slow, frustrating, the kind that tests a man’s patience. But Chapman is no stranger to the long game.
He worked the coves with a wacky worm and a Thunder Cricket, picking apart shallow pockets where the bass were lurking. When that wasn’t enough, he moved to a bridge, tying on a topwater bait and a swimbait. That shift changed everything. Ten bass, 33 pounds, 8 ounces later, he punched his ticket to the knockout round.
In the Championship Round, he pulled out a Strike King 1.5 squarebill, a swimbait, and that trusty Thunder Cricket, grinding his way to a third-place finish. Chapman’s strength isn’t just in the rods he casts or the lures he selects. It’s in his ability to read the game, to adapt to the shifts in weather, to know when to make the right move at the right time. That ability makes him dangerous heading into this year’s tournament.
How To Pick Your Fantasy Fishing Anglers
Picking your teams is simple, and there is no purchase necessary. Follow the link below and create an account if you do not have one. Then, just pick your team. Participation in the Major League Fishing 2025 Fantasy Game is free and open only to eligible entrants as specified in the official rules. Please review all the details of the official rules.
- Pick your Fantasy Fishing Team: https://majorleaguefishing.com/fantasy-fishing/play-bpt
- Full rules and regulations: https://majorleaguefishing.com/promorules/
Reminder: New Forward Facing Rules for 2025
This year, the rules have changed. Anglers on the 2025 Bass Pro Tour are limited to using forward-facing and 360-degree sonar for just one of the three periods each day. That means strategy takes center stage. When do you use the tech? When do you go raw, relying only on gut instinct and experience?
Each pro must declare their choice before the start of their selected period, getting verbal confirmation from an MLF official. It’s a high-stakes gamble. Use it too early, and you’re blind when you need it most. Use it too late, and you’ve already fallen behind. This isn’t just fishing, it’s chess on water.
The Road to Glory
As the 2025 Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Stage 3 at Lake Murray looms, anticipation is in the air. The best anglers in the world will push their limits, fighting unpredictable conditions, evolving strategies, and each other. Every cast, every decision, every moment matters. Whether you’re a die-hard fishing junkie or just a casual fan, buckle up. This is bass fishing at its best. This is legendary Lake Murray. And it’s about to go off.