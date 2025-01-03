MLF Launches Lock Box to Enforce 2025 Sonar Rules: The New Look of Tournament Bass Fishing?
Major League Fishing (MLF) has introduced an inventive new “Lock Box” to enforce its 2025 rules regarding forward-facing and 360-degree sonar. It was announced after the 2024 season that all boats used for competition in 2025, across all MLF circuits, will be limited to two forward-facing or 360-degree sonar transducers, in any combination. But understanding that some competitors may use the same boat in other competitions with different rules, it didn’t make sense to expect them to make major and expensive modifications in order to participate in FLW events. Thus, this simple solution was created.
What is the MLF Lock Box?
Developed by Precision Sonar, this innovative device will ensure anglers adhere to the new regulation limiting the use of these advanced transducers to two per boat during competition.
The Lock Box installs quickly and easily, and temporarily disables additional transducers, promoting fair competition while preserving the integrity of traditional fishing techniques. MLF provides this device free of charge to participating anglers.
Step-by-Step: Using the Precision Sonar Lock Box
- Pre-Tournament Setup: Anglers disclose their equipment at the pre-tournament meeting and collect the Lock Box at the designated Precision Sonar station.
- Installation: The quick and easy process involves disconnecting excess transducers, capping cables, and securing them in the highly visible Lock Box.
- Post-Tournament Check-In: Anglers return to the station for device removal at the end of the competition day.
Boyd Duckett, MLF President and CEO, emphasized the intent of this new rule and this new security measure: “This rule isn’t about limiting innovation—it’s about enhancing competition. The Lock Box ensures fairness while embracing the strategic use of modern sonar technology.”
Why the New Rules Matter
Advanced electronic tools like forward-facing sonar and 360-degree sonar have already revolutionized bass fishing, but FLW has determined their unchecked use risks overshadowing traditional skills. They believe the updated rules maintain balance, fostering an even playing field for all participants.
When and Where the Lock Box Will Debut in 2025
The Lock Box will first appear this weekend at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Cowboy division opener on January 4, 2025, at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. It will then roll out across all MLF circuits throughout the season.
FAQs and additional information
Below are links to the new rules, penalties, and contact details for each tournament director.
- Bass Pro Tour FAQ
- Tackle Warehouse Invitationals FAQ
- Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats FAQ
- Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine FAQ
- Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI FAQ
- Abu Garcia High School Fishing Presented by Tackle Warehouse FAQ
Balancing Innovation and Tradition in Competitive Bass Fishing
The look of professional tournament bass fishing is changing, but then hasn’t it always been?With this latest innovation, MLF reinforces its commitment to fairness, competition, and the spirit of bass fishing. 2025 will be an interesting and pivotal year. I’m not a superstitious angler, but with fingers crossed, let’s see how it goes.
