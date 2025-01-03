Fishing

MLF Launches Lock Box to Enforce 2025 Sonar Rules: The New Look of Tournament Bass Fishing?

New device limits forward-facing sonar use, with the intent to ensure fairness and preserve traditional fishing techniques in Major League Fishing tournaments.

Kurt Mazurek

The Precision Sonar Lock Box, featuring a secure lock and easy application, designed to enforce MLF’s 2025 forward-facing sonar rules.
The Precision Sonar Lock Box, featuring a secure lock and easy application, designed to enforce MLF’s 2025 forward-facing sonar rules. / MLF

Major League Fishing (MLF) has introduced an inventive new “Lock Box” to enforce its 2025 rules regarding forward-facing and 360-degree sonar. It was announced after the 2024 season that all boats used for competition in 2025, across all MLF circuits, will be limited to two forward-facing or 360-degree sonar transducers, in any combination. But understanding that some competitors may use the same boat in other competitions with different rules, it didn’t make sense to expect them to make major and expensive modifications in order to participate in FLW events. Thus, this simple solution was created.

What is the MLF Lock Box?

Developed by Precision Sonar, this innovative device will ensure anglers adhere to the new regulation limiting the use of these advanced transducers to two per boat during competition.

The Lock Box installs quickly and easily, and temporarily disables additional transducers, promoting fair competition while preserving the integrity of traditional fishing techniques. MLF provides this device free of charge to participating anglers.

Series of four images showing a man demonstrating the Precision Sonar Lock Box, including installation, securing cables, and
Step-by-step demonstration: See how the Precision Sonar Lock Box ensures compliance with MLF’s 2025 sonar transducer rules. / MLF

Step-by-Step: Using the Precision Sonar Lock Box

  1. Pre-Tournament Setup: Anglers disclose their equipment at the pre-tournament meeting and collect the Lock Box at the designated Precision Sonar station.
  2. Installation: The quick and easy process involves disconnecting excess transducers, capping cables, and securing them in the highly visible Lock Box.
  3. Post-Tournament Check-In: Anglers return to the station for device removal at the end of the competition day.

Boyd Duckett, MLF President and CEO, emphasized the intent of this new rule and this new security measure: “This rule isn’t about limiting innovation—it’s about enhancing competition. The Lock Box ensures fairness while embracing the strategic use of modern sonar technology.”

Why the New Rules Matter

Advanced electronic tools like forward-facing sonar and 360-degree sonar have already revolutionized bass fishing, but FLW has determined their unchecked use risks overshadowing traditional skills. They believe the updated rules maintain balance, fostering an even playing field for all participants.

When and Where the Lock Box Will Debut in 2025

The Lock Box will first appear this weekend at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Cowboy division opener on January 4, 2025, at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. It will then roll out across all MLF circuits throughout the season.

FAQs and additional information

Below are links to the new rules, penalties, and contact details for each tournament director.

Balancing Innovation and Tradition in Competitive Bass Fishing

The look of professional tournament bass fishing is changing, but then hasn’t it always been?With this latest innovation, MLF reinforces its commitment to fairness, competition, and the spirit of bass fishing. 2025 will be an interesting and pivotal year. I’m not a superstitious angler, but with fingers crossed, let’s see how it goes.

CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
2025 Forward Facing Sonar Rules Official Guide: What Every Bass Angler Needs to Know
Finally, A Rational Discussion About Forward Facing Sonar: Two Pro Bass Anglers Sharing the Facts

The rules are changing for bass tournament fishing in 2025, and each major organization has their take on the future.
2025 Forward Facing Sonar Rules Official Guide: What Every Bass Angler Needs to Know / Kurt Mazurek
Learn the truth about forward-facing sonar (FFS) from two top pro bass anglers. Get expert tips to improve your FFS game and
Finally, A Rational Discussion About Forward Facing Sonar: Two Pro Bass Anglers Sharing the Facts / MLF
Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Bass Fishing