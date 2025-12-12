The Starting Spot: 2026 Bassmaster Elite Field, the Youngest Bassing Millionaire, and Winter Reservoir Bass

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



-Based on the 2026 Bassmaster Elite roster, it should be another outstanding, exciting, competitive year. As Tournament Director Lisa Talmadge describes it. “…a mix of proven champions, rising stars and hungry newcomers…”



-It seems like it’s fairly common knowledge that there are easier ways to make a good living than becoming a bass pro. But 23-year old Drew Gill is showing the world that if you do it right you can become a millionaire.



-For anglers south of the Mason-Dixon Line, winter reservoir bass fishing can be epic, if you pay attention to these tips shared by Bassmaster Elite pro Wesley Gore.

101 anglers set to compete on 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series

by B.A.S.S.

From a story on Bassmaster.com: Coming off the heels of a record-breaking 2025 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series season that awarded 11 century belts, saw four-first time champions (two of which were members of the 2025 rookie class) and garnered over 183 million social media impressions, B.A.S.S. has announced the 101-angler field for an exciting 2026 Elite Series season.



Next year, anglers will be put to the test with the use of forward-facing sonar only being allowed at five of the nine regular-season Elite events. Anglers will be competing for a $100,000 first-place prize at each stop of the season, while also accumulating valuable Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year points in hopes of making it to the 2027 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.



“Each season, the Bassmaster Elite Series showcases the very best in professional bass fishing, and 2026 will be no exception,” said B.A.S.S. Elite Series Tournament Director Lisa Talmadge…MORE.

Gill sets the bar as MLF’s youngest bass-fishing millionaire

by Jody White

From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: When Drew Gill put a bow on his primary tournament season at the Toyota Series Championship, where he finished second by tiebreaker, the $50,000 check pushed his career earnings over the $1 million mark. In itself, winning a million dollars casting for bass is an impressive achievement, and this fall, Gill became the youngest to ever do it with MLF.



Edging ahead of Michael Bennett, who won the Forrest Wood Cup at 24 years old back when it paid $1 million, Gill accomplished the feat at just 23 years old. Over the last few years, Gill has pushed himself into the stratosphere of bass fishing by staying extremely busy, fishing just about every event he could fit on the schedule and almost never missing a payday at any level…MORE.

Tap Winter Reservoir Bass Now

by The Fishing Wire

From an article on TheFishingWire.com: While the tendency is to lay low after hunting and ready for the holiday season, anglers in the know are getting after it while the getting’s good. That means largemouth and spotted bass action on reservoirs below the Mason-Dixon line for those who know the patterns. The fishing can be epic.



Whitewater Fishing chatted with Alabama-based Bassmaster Elite pro Wesley Gore about the periods of early- and mid-winter and he offered some great advice.



Early-winter, as Gore defines it, is now through the middle of December when southern reservoir water temperatures are anywhere between 52 and 62 degrees.



“The fish have been in the major creeks and deeper creek channels for much of the fall during October to early November feeding on shad. But once the water gets around the low 60s to high 50s, those fish start to migrate out into the actual river basin, the original channel prior to the lake’s flooding,” explained Gore…MORE.

Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!

You Might Also Like These Bass Fishing Stories: