B.A.S.S. Limits Forward-Facing Sonar in 2026 Bassmaster Elites—But Should They?

B.A.S.S. made the announcement that they will limit forward-facing sonar in 2026. As someone who follows the sport very closely, and personally attended the Classic and the final Elite event of the season at LaCrosse, I thought 2025 was an awesome year with lots of very compelling competition and story lines, as is. In the same way I'm not worried that advancing technology is ruining my favorite sport, I'm not worried that AI is going to take my creative job. Witness the attached video. Is this what we want? Honestly, I made this video to make a point, but it may have backfired because this would probably be awesome to watch! 🤣 #fishingonsi #bassmasterelite #forwardfacingsonar