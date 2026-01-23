What to Know About the 2026 Bassmaster Elite Season as New Sonar Limits Take Effect

As we head into the 21st season of the Bassmaster Elite Series, 2026 offers some meaningful changes that will shape how the season unfolds for competitors and fans alike. This year includes a new limitation on forward-facing sonar (FFS) for four of the nine regular-season events.

The season starts February 5 with the first real on-the-water test of that decision—no FFS allowed on legendary Lake Guntersville in Alabama.

A Quick Look at the 2026 Bassmaster Elite Schedule

The 2026 Bassmaster Elite season's diverse schedule and new rules should provide plenty of excitement. | Kurt Mazurek

Beyond any rule changes, the 2026 Bassmaster Elite Series schedule includes a great balance of familiar favorite destinations with untested (or at least not tested in a while) waters. Even some of the traditional stops will look and feel new thanks to seasonal timing. And for the first time since 2010, neither Florida nor Texas are on the list. Overall, it’s a schedule that should favor adaptability and reward anglers comfortable shifting strategies as conditions change.

2026 Bassmaster Elite Series Schedule

Event 1

Lake Guntersville -2/5-2/8 -(No FFS)

Event 2

Lake Martin -2/12-2/15 -(Yes FFS)

Bassmaster Classic

Tennessee River -3/13-3/15 -(Yes FFS)

Event 3

Tenn-Tom Waterway -3/26-3/29 -(No FFS)

Event 4

Arkansas River -4/16-4/19 -(Yes FFS)

Event 5

Lake Murray -5/7-5/10 -(Yes FFS)

Event 6

Santee Cooper Lakes -5/14-5/17 -(No FFS)

Event 7

Pasquotank River -6/11-6/14 -(Yes FFS)

Event 8

Lake Champlain -8/13-8/16 -(No FFS)

Event 9

St. Lawrence River -8/27-8/30 -(Yes FFS)

The New Forward-Facing Sonar Limits, Explained

There will be no forward-facing sonar (FFS) in four 2026 Bassmaster Elite tournaments, as decided by a coin flip. | Photo by Kurt Mazurek

During a live broadcast at the end of the 2025 season, a coin flip was used to randomly determine that forward-facing live sonar will only be permitted in five of the nine regular-season Elite Series events. The remaining four events will prohibit its use entirely, including during official practice hours. The same restrictions that were introduced at the beginning of 2025—limiting anglers to one live sonar transducer and a maximum of 55 total screen inches—will remain for all 2026 events. This season marks the first time Elite anglers will have to adapt to these limits across a full schedule.

It was decided the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic this March on the Tennessee River out of Knoxville, Tennessee, will allow FFS, since all qualifiers earned their spot under the 2025 rules.



Why Uncertainty Will Define the 2026 Season

Veteran pro Keith Combs believes versatility and adaptability will be critical as anglers navigate a 2026 schedule filled with unfamiliar challenges. | Kurt Mazurek

A sense of uncertainty is something several veterans have pointed to as the defining feature of this schedule.

Veteran Texas pro Keith Combs said, “I think we have several big unknowns this year. The Tombigbee and the Pasquotank have had tournaments, but they’re so vast and at different times of the year that they’re going to be a challenge.”

“You’re definitely going to have to fish a lot of different ways and patterns to be successful this year, so I think versatility is the key.”

Events Where the Sonar Limits Could Matter Most

Two-time Elite champion John Crews points to Guntersville and Champlain as events that could feel like throwback tournaments under the new sonar limits. | Kurt Mazurek

For some anglers, the impact of the new limitations is most obvious at a handful of specific stops.

I asked two-time Elite champion John Crews what stood out to him about this 2026 season. “It is going to be interesting to see the effects of FFS on two events for me—Guntersville and Champlain. Both are amazing fisheries that might feel like throwback events with traditional tactics,” said Crews.

In recent years, most winning strategies on both of the legendary fisheries Crews mentioned have included a good amount of forward-facing sonar techniques. In fact, in MLF’s Bass Pro Tour season opener on Guntersville just last week, winner Drew Gill was quoted saying, “I couldn’t get a no-‘scope bite going yesterday to save my life.”

A Schedule That Rewards Versatility

Greg DiPalma sees the 2026 season as one of the most diverse in recent memory, with timing and location changes creating a wide mix of conditions. | Kurt Mazurek

The balance between old and new is why some anglers are anticipating this to be one of the most diverse seasons in recent memory.

New Jersey’s Greg DiPalma is entering his eighth year as an Elite pro. “This season is shaping up to be one of the most diverse I’ve seen since being on tour. Not just because of the early start, but also the locations. Kicking things off in Alabama this early likely means a cold-water shootout, where a lot of tactics we haven’t seen in a while will come into play.”



DiPalma added, “Plus, we’re probably looking at a solid mix of sight-fishing and spawning tournaments throughout the year.”

Which Anglers Are Best Positioned to Adapt

Entering his third Elite season, JT Thompkins believes open-mindedness will be key as anglers adjust to varying rules and familiar fisheries. | Photo by Kurt Mazurek

From the younger generation’s perspective, adaptability may matter as much mentally as it does technically.

As Elite pro JT Thompkins enters his third year on the tour, he is still generally considered one of the “young guns,” although he has told me he’s definitely not one of the masters of forward-facing sonar.

I asked Thompkins about the upcoming season.



“What stands out to me the most is that the tournaments with no FFS are going to be on lakes that the older guys have a lot of experience on, and it’s going to take a lot of open-mindedness to compete with them. I think this season is going to surprise a lot of people.”

What Fans Should Watch for Early

Coming off of his breakout 2025 season, Pat Schlapper expects anglers to lean on preparation and versatility in 2026. | Photo by Kurt Mazurek

That mix of experience and preparation is something anglers on both sides of the generational line have been thinking about. Wisconsin angler, and winner of two of the nine Elite series events in 2025, Pat Schlapper shared his thoughts.

“Looking at this year’s schedule, there are several new fisheries that we have never been to or haven’t been to for a long time. It looks like a good mix of shallow power-fishing type fisheries and some good offshore venues. It should be fun to watch.”



“I think a lot of fans will learn how good a lot of the younger guys truly are. These guys are more than just LiveScope experts. They know how to fish several different ways, and if there are techniques they need to work on, they’ll put the time in to fix the holes in their game.”

A Season That Will Answer Bigger Questions

Regardless of where anglers end up in the standings, the 2026 season will demonstrate how modern bass fishing can evolve, grow, and keep moving forward.

John Crews offered one of the most hopeful answers. “I really hope fans get to see us anglers having fun on the water. We’re traveling the country and bass fishing against our friends. So many anglers would die to do what we do.”

