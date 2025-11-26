A True Unicorn Glide Bait Is Up for Grabs in the Bajío x Clutch Giveaway

Some promotions offer discounts. Others promise to toss in some free decals with your purchase. But this Bajío giveaway? This one is different. Bajío Sunglasses has joined forces with Clutch Swim Bait Co. for a one-of-a-kind prize that would be really difficult to decide if it should be fished or put on a shelf as a collectible treasure.

A One-of-a-Kind Glide Bait Hidden in a Pair of Bajío Shades

This is definitely one of the most unique, coolest looking glide baits ever. | Bajío

Somewhere, right now, a single box of Bajío sunglasses contains a mysterious slip of paper—a golden ticket. But unlike the obvious homage to Willie Wonka, it’s not an invitation to tour a magical sunglasses factory. It’s something far cooler than that for anglers who live to see that big shadow easing up out of the depths behind their bait.

You know all the super cool, super stylized illustrations you see on Bajío’s hats and shirts? You may already know all that art comes from the mind and the pencils of Bajío’s in-house tattoo artist, Casey Anderson. For this prize, Anderson created his own special version of a bass pattern, which Josh Pladies, the grandfather of the glide and the creative force behind Clutch Swimbait Co., applied to one of Clutch’s proven glide baits.

This is the kind of thing swimbait guys whisper about and true collectors covet hardcore—a one-of-one, truly custom, never-to-be-repeated, Clutch glide bait, crafted exclusively from Casey Anderson’s sketch.

I’ve Seen the Unicorn Bait

I was fortunate enough see this bait in person during a recent visit to Bajío’s HQ, and it is killer.

This lure isn’t just rare, it’s literally the only one on Earth. And the only way to get it is to find the golden ticket in the next pair of Bajío sunglasses you buy.

A True Custom Collaboration: Bajío x Clutch x Casey Anderson

Bajío Sunglasses continues to push boundaries with some of the most stylish and most innovative eyewear in fishing today. Whether it’s their amazing assortment of frame sizes and styles (including several cool choices for the XL guys like myself -including reader sunglasses), their next-level fishing lens tech, their conservation-minded corporate philosophies, Bajío has set themselves apart in a pretty crowded sunglasses category.

Clutch Swim Bait Co., meanwhile, sits at the top of the also crowded swimbait world. Josh Pladies’ glide baits have gained a mythical reputation among big-bass aficionados. Clutch lures are known for hand-tuned precision, fluid motion, and that indefinable, attractive quality big fish can’t ignore.

An acclaimed tattoo artist in Reno, NV, the creator behind the cool artwork on all the Bajío gear, and one of the world’s most accomplished cutthroat trout anglers, Casey Anderson ain’t your average fly guy. His art is stylized, unique, immediately recognizable, and finds exactly the right tone for enthusiastic anglers. The chance to own an original bit of his art, not tattooed somewhere on your body, is an exciting opportunity.

And you know that not only is this bait amazing looking, it's a legit performer. | Bajío

Right now, this unicorn bait is sitting quietly inside a box of Bajío sunglasses, waiting for you to open it.

How to Enter the Bajío x Clutch Giveaway

Here’s how to get your shot at the golden ticket:

Simply order any pair of Bajío shades. But make sure you do it quickly—before the end of November, 2025.

One lucky Bajío sunglasses owner will open their case and find the golden ticket. And worst case, you’ll own a new pair of super sweet Bajío shades. You kind of can’t lose.

