Polarized Reader Sunglasses for Fishing: The Best Upgrade This Old Fishing Guy Has Found In Years
The Challenge
As a lifelong bass guy with several decades in the fishing industry, somehow I had gone along all this time with no idea polarized reader sunglasses for fishing were even a thing. And especially over the most recent decade, that would have been really helpful to know. Technically, I’m not a boomer, I’m a GenXer. Like a lot of my peers and the generation of bass anglers before us, we’ve reached an age where we can’t continue to lie to ourselves about some inevitable changes. While I was fortunate enough to live the first 45-or-so years of my life with perfect vision, every year since gets a little less perfect—especially when attempting small, close-up work, like tying knots. I try to stay lighthearted about it, but it’s really frustrating.
So, for a while now, I’ve stashed an assortment of cheap reading glasses in most of my tackle boxes and boat storage compartments, trying to make sure clear vision is always close at hand. For the most part, that plan got me by, but it’s way less than perfect. First, it’s a bit of a pain to have to change back and forth between my sunglasses and my readers all day. Next, the readers do tend to get beat up pretty quickly and are almost always smudged up and dirty. And, I’ve had about enough of the inevitable “old man” comments from my younger fishing buddies. Oh they’re so smug now, but they’ll have their turn.
The Test of Time
Who would have thought the simple solution to my problem was invented 240 years ago? Patented in 1784 by Founding Father and American entrepreneurial superstar, Benjamin Franklin, bifocal glasses split the lens into two parts—the top half for viewing at distance and the bottom half for picking out backlashes, um, I mean, reading. It’s the perfect solution!
Sunglasses for Big Heads
It was truly a great day when I learned polarized, reader, sunglasses for fishing are available from one of my favorite sunglasses brands, Bajio. They offer several models of stylish and super effective XL sizes for big guys like me. Specifically, I love the Stiltsville model, but they actually have five great XL choices available with or without bifocal readers. And fear not, all of you bass anglers with regular sized heads, Bajio actually offers 24 different models with reader bifocals with 1.5, 2.0 and 2.5X magnification.
My Favorite Feature
The pair of readers I’m wearing are their Caballo model which fit my big ol’ melon really well. Not only do they have the bifocal lens with magnifying readers on the bottom, they’re also super cool looking. But I would say the most standout feature of all of the Bajio glasses I’ve tried, is that the lenses are noticeably, almost shockingly, clear and refined. According to Bajio, their polarized, color-enhancing, high definition lenses offer patent pending LAPIS™ technology to diminish eye-fatiguing blue light and complement banner days on and off the water.
Features
Here are the frame and lens features for Caballo polarized reader sunglasses I have:
Frame
-Built In Sun Ledge
-Narrow Temples
-Ergo Rubber Nose Pads
-Ergo Rubber Temple Tips
-Two Way Flex Hinges
Lens
-Patent pending Lapis™ Technology
-Blocks 95% of bad blue light
-Blocks 90% of harsh yellow light
-Blocks 100% of UV light
-Choice of 4 lens colors: Green Mirror, Blue Mirror, Rose Mirror & Grey
-Choice of 3 magnification powers: +1.50, +2.00 and +2.50
Who Needs These Sunglasses?
And recently, while on an annual, weeklong, fishing trip with several of my similarly aged, closest buddies, I mentioned how much I’ve been loving my new glasses. And like me, none of them were aware that you could get high-quality, polarized sunglasses with readers built in. One by one, they tried the glasses on and each time the response was the same, “Wow! These would really be helpful while fishing.” That made me realize that this could make a really helpful story for a lot of my fellow bass anglers struggling with a similar problem.
Is The Bifocal Lens Distracting?
At first glance, these polarized reader sunglasses just look like stylish eyewear. Especially from the outside view that everyone looking at you wearing them will see, there’s no way to tell they’re bifocals. Upon closer inspection, when holding the glasses in your hand and looking at the inside of the lenses, you can see the outline of the magnifying portion along the bottom edge.
Some people might assume that the varying lens strengths are distracting when wearing them, but honestly it’s a non-issue. Obviously, the concept works well considering it’s been proven by millions of people over the past 240 years since Ben Franklin. Yes, if you put them on and try to be distracted, you can make it happen. But even then, if you keep them on for more than a minute and go about your fishing, everything appears very normal. Bajio’s super clear, bad light blocking lenses provide a beautiful view of the water. But as soon as you break off that first drop shot rig in the rocks and need to re-tie, everything gets even better. Just tilt your head up slightly and your eyes down, and that 6-pound test and #2 hook come right back into sharp focus. Ah, back to my old (younger) self!
Can These Glasses Improve My Fishing
And just like that, these Caballo polarized reader sunglasses have proven to be one the best upgrades I’ve made to my bass fishing gear in years. So, thanks Ben and thanks Bajio!