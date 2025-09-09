Join Bass Fishing Legends in Celebrating 25 Years of the Hall of Fame
The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, dedicated to celebrating, promoting and preserving the sport of bass fishing, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year.
In honor of that landmark, five of the sport’s most iconic anglers and first year inductees into the Hall of Fame—Rick Clunn, Bill Dance, Roland Martin, Bobby Murray and Larry Nixon— have lent their support and signatures to five classic bass lures from iconic manufacturers, Heddon, Norman and Cotton Cordell, to create a series of limited-edition, collectible, legacy lures.
Legendary Lures from Legendary Anglers
PRADCO, parent company of Heddon, Norman, and Cotton Cordell, has produced just 300 of each of these lures for the five Hall of Famers. And all proceeds raised from the sale of these lures will go to support the efforts of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. That means a total of 1,500 baits are available for eager collectors at $14.99 each, creating approximately $22,000 to benefit the Hall’s mission.
Rick Clunn: Heddon One Knocker Spook in Green Back Gizzard
Bill Dance: Heddon Spit’n Image in Threadfin Flair
Roland Martin: Heddon Super Spook in Peacock Bass
Larry Nixon: Norman Deep Little N in Enchilada Sauce
Bobby Murray: Cotton Cordell Big O in Hot Gill
Where and When to Get These Bass Lures
The anniversary lures are available online at Pradco’s website, LureNet.com, and will also be sold as select sets, auctioned off during Celebrate Bass Fishing Week, leading up to the September 25th 2025 Induction Ceremony at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum in Springfield, Missouri.
And in case you weren't aware, tickets are available to attend the 2025 Induction Banquet on September 25th. It’s always an amazing evening and a great chance to rub elbows with the who’s who of bass fishing. This year the ceremony will proudly honor Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb, and William Shakespeare, Jr. for their outstanding contributions to the sport.
Why It Matters to Bass Fishing
“There is no better way to commemorate the Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary than to release these iconic baits signed by the sport’s legends,” said Bruce Stanton, vice president and general manager of PRADCO’s fishing division. “What makes this limited-edition lineup even more special are the lure designers or founders are also Hall of Famers.”
For collectors and anglers alike, these lures are a rare chance to own a piece of bass fishing history and a fun way to support the Hall of Fame.
What You Need to Know About This Lure Collecting Opportunity
- Limited run of 1,500 total lures available.
- Five Hall of Fame legends featured on iconic designs.
- All proceeds benefit the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.
- Available at Lurenet.com.