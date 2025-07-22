6 Tips For Photographing Your Best Fishing Selfie
Catching a big fish is great experience, but capturing that memory with the perfect fishing selfie requires a whole different skill set. Whether used as a way to share your trophy bass with a buddy through text, making a post on social media, or in a photo album to showcase highlights of the season, a fish photo is a simple reminder of why we love the sport of fishing so much.
If you're like me, many fishing adventures are done solo. But fishing by oneself and taking photos with your catch can seem challenging. Truth be told, taking beautiful fish selfies is a simple process which can be accomplished by following a few easy steps.
And, if you own an actual camera, great. Use it. The steps are basically the same. But for this discussion I'll be using a cell phone camera, just like the one we all carry.
1. Make a Tripod Your 'Second Shooter' for Fish Photo Selfies
A basic tripod is a necessity when taking fish selfies. Relatively inexpensive and with the ability to fold down to a compact size, these adjustable camera holders free up an angler's hands to streamline the process of photography. Look for a tripod that can extend to at least 60-inches and has wide and stable legs.
2. Utilize Your Livewell When Taking Fish Photographs
When fishing from a boat, the livewell becomes a handy part of taking fish selfies. This give you the ability to keep your catch alive and well until you are ready to press the delay timer on your phone. Utilizing your livewell will ensure the least amount of stress on a fish as it gives an angler the ability to set up the shot while the fish is still wet, breathing and swimming.
3. Choose an Interesting Background for a Better Fish Photo
With your fish photo subject safe and secure in your livewell, you have time to find an interesting background for your photoshoot. If fishing a big body of water, a mid-lake shot surrounded by an expanse of open water might be your only option. But on a smaller lake or river, head over to a neat looking shoreline spot to create a more eye-pleasing photograph.
4. Take Note of the Sun Angle When Setting Up a Fish Photoshoot
The shining sun can be a friend or foe when setting up a fish photoshoot. When it's high overhead, you're stuck with shadows across the face, which is made even worse as most anglers wear a ball cap when fishing. Always ensure you are facing towards the sun when taking photos. Morning and evening are definitely the best times for photographs as the sun is lower, reducing shadows and adding a pleasing warm glow, but we all know we can't dictate when the fish are going to bite.
Although I get ribbed a bit by my friends, raising your head and turning it towards the fish will alleviate harsh shadows across the face. I also feel a pose like this looks much more appealing than staring directly at the camera. Another option when dealing with a harsh sun overhead is to find a shoreline spot with a treeline and set up a shot in the shade.
5. Test Shots and the Timer are Your Two Best Friends When Taking Fish Selfies
Before any fish are held for a photo, while they're kicking healthily in the aerated livewell, I always take some test shots of myself pretending to hold a fish. You can quickly review them on your phone to ascertain if lighting is good, the scene is centered and framed, and if the pose you are striking is visually a good one. I select the 10-second timer for all of my fish photos, which I press after the fish is firmly held in my hand.
6. Use a Net for Fish + Lure Photoshoots
When taking a photograph showcasing the lure a fish was caught on, I follow the same principles while keeping the fish in a net (instead of a livewell) until I'm ready to take the photo. A long-handled net will allow you to keep the fish in the water over the side of the boat. You are stuck with an image from the spot where you caught the fish, but can still reposition so you face the sun. Always keep your tripod handy and set up for a test shot as you normally would. When all is good to go, pull the fish out of the net and hold it proudly.
Fish Health and Photography
Although taking pictures of our catch is a neat way to document a day on the water, no picture should ever compromise the health and well being of a fish we don't plan to harvest. Handle fish as little as possible, ensure livewells are running constantly, and keep your selfie subject exposed to the air for the shortest amount of time possible. Take no more than two shots (20 seconds total) before putting the fish back in the livewell or releasing it. Follow these simple rules and you'll ensure the fish will live to fight another day.
Turn Trophy Catches Into Lasting Memories
Try your hand at fish selfie photography the next time you head out in the boat and land a lunker. With the right tools in place and adherence to my six simple tips, your fish photographs will be wonderful keepsakes highlighting a season full of ample and amazing catches.