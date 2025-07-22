Fishing

6 Tips For Photographing Your Best Fishing Selfie

Want to learn how to shoot a better fish selfie? Follow these six tips to take your fishing photo skills to the next level.

Give these photo tips a try to take a better fish selfie.
Give these photo tips a try to take a better fish selfie. / Justin Hoffman

Catching a big fish is great experience, but capturing that memory with the perfect fishing selfie requires a whole different skill set. Whether used as a way to share your trophy bass with a buddy through text, making a post on social media, or in a photo album to showcase highlights of the season, a fish photo is a simple reminder of why we love the sport of fishing so much.

If you're like me, many fishing adventures are done solo. But fishing by oneself and taking photos with your catch can seem challenging. Truth be told, taking beautiful fish selfies is a simple process which can be accomplished by following a few easy steps.

And, if you own an actual camera, great. Use it. The steps are basically the same. But for this discussion I'll be using a cell phone camera, just like the one we all carry.

1. Make a Tripod Your 'Second Shooter' for Fish Photo Selfies

A basic tripod is a necessity when taking fish selfies. Relatively inexpensive and with the ability to fold down to a compact size, these adjustable camera holders free up an angler's hands to streamline the process of photography. Look for a tripod that can extend to at least 60-inches and has wide and stable legs.

A tripod works as a second shooter to ensure taking fishing photos out on the water is a simple and easy task.
A tripod simplifies the process of taking fish photo selfies when out on the boat. / www.bestbuy.ca

2. Utilize Your Livewell When Taking Fish Photographs

When fishing from a boat, the livewell becomes a handy part of taking fish selfies. This give you the ability to keep your catch alive and well until you are ready to press the delay timer on your phone. Utilizing your livewell will ensure the least amount of stress on a fish as it gives an angler the ability to set up the shot while the fish is still wet, breathing and swimming.

3. Choose an Interesting Background for a Better Fish Photo

With your fish photo subject safe and secure in your livewell, you have time to find an interesting background for your photoshoot. If fishing a big body of water, a mid-lake shot surrounded by an expanse of open water might be your only option. But on a smaller lake or river, head over to a neat looking shoreline spot to create a more eye-pleasing photograph.

Look for an interesting background when setting up your fish selfie photo.
The author parked his boat along a shoreline of cattails to give the background a more pleasing and interesting look. / Justin Hoffman

4. Take Note of the Sun Angle When Setting Up a Fish Photoshoot

The shining sun can be a friend or foe when setting up a fish photoshoot. When it's high overhead, you're stuck with shadows across the face, which is made even worse as most anglers wear a ball cap when fishing. Always ensure you are facing towards the sun when taking photos. Morning and evening are definitely the best times for photographs as the sun is lower, reducing shadows and adding a pleasing warm glow, but we all know we can't dictate when the fish are going to bite.

If the sun is overhead, turn head to face the fish and raise it slightly. This will alleviate harsh shadows across your face.
Turning toward the fish and looking slightly up will help alleviate shadows across your face from the sun. / Justin Hoffman

Although I get ribbed a bit by my friends, raising your head and turning it towards the fish will alleviate harsh shadows across the face. I also feel a pose like this looks much more appealing than staring directly at the camera. Another option when dealing with a harsh sun overhead is to find a shoreline spot with a treeline and set up a shot in the shade.

5. Test Shots and the Timer are Your Two Best Friends When Taking Fish Selfies

Before any fish are held for a photo, while they're kicking healthily in the aerated livewell, I always take some test shots of myself pretending to hold a fish. You can quickly review them on your phone to ascertain if lighting is good, the scene is centered and framed, and if the pose you are striking is visually a good one. I select the 10-second timer for all of my fish photos, which I press after the fish is firmly held in my hand.

Always set up a test shot while your phone or camera is set to a 10 second timer to ensure you will capture the best photo.
Taking a test shot with your phone or camera set to a 10 second timer will help ensure you capture the best fish photograph. / Justin Hoffman
Taking a test shot before you pose with a fish will ensure you get the lighting, pose, and background perfect.
The results of taking a test shot. / Justin Hoffman

6. Use a Net for Fish + Lure Photoshoots

When taking a photograph showcasing the lure a fish was caught on, I follow the same principles while keeping the fish in a net (instead of a livewell) until I'm ready to take the photo. A long-handled net will allow you to keep the fish in the water over the side of the boat. You are stuck with an image from the spot where you caught the fish, but can still reposition so you face the sun. Always keep your tripod handy and set up for a test shot as you normally would. When all is good to go, pull the fish out of the net and hold it proudly.

If showcasing the lure you caught your fish on, keep the fish in your net until your ready to press click on the camera.
Keep a caught fish in the net if you are wanting to show off the lure it was caught on. / Justin Hoffman

6 Steps for Taking the Best Fish Selfie

Of course, before any fish selfie can happen, you need to catch a fish. If you'd like help with that, reading any of my articles on this site will increase your odds. Once you've got the fish, place it in the livewell while you set up for the shot.

  1. Set up the tripod (PRO TIP: Once I'm on the water for the day, I typically leave the tripod mostly set up, moving it from the deck to the floor of the boat when changing spots).
  2. Find an interesting background.
  3. Face into the sun.
  4. Take a few test shots.
  5. Take the fish out of the livewell, click the timer, and pose proudly.
  6. For photos that feature the lure used, hold the fish in the net rather than the livewell. The rest of the process is the same.

Fish Health and Photography

Although taking pictures of our catch is a neat way to document a day on the water, no picture should ever compromise the health and well being of a fish we don't plan to harvest. Handle fish as little as possible, ensure livewells are running constantly, and keep your selfie subject exposed to the air for the shortest amount of time possible. Take no more than two shots (20 seconds total) before putting the fish back in the livewell or releasing it. Follow these simple rules and you'll ensure the fish will live to fight another day.

Turn Trophy Catches Into Lasting Memories

Try your hand at fish selfie photography the next time you head out in the boat and land a lunker. With the right tools in place and adherence to my six simple tips, your fish photographs will be wonderful keepsakes highlighting a season full of ample and amazing catches.

Justin Hoffman is an outdoor writer and photographer with 25 years of experience producing media content for a host of North American fishing and hunting publications. With an ardent passion for bass fishing, as well as chasing panfish on the fly, this Ontario-based angler is always seeking out new water to wet a line - and along with that, interesting stories to write and share.

