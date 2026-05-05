The Bassmaster Elite Series Lost Two Anglers in One Day—A Reminder of How Fast Everything Can Change

Professional bass fishing took a major hit this week as two big names stepped away from the 2026 Bassmaster Elite Series—both for medical reasons.

On May 4, Matt Arey, the 16-year Bassmaster pro from Shelby, North Carolina, announced he would be taking a medical leave for the remainder of the 2026 Elite season after a recent lymphoma diagnosis. The same day, the New York native Jamie Hartman who had spent the past decade fishing the Elites, confirmed he would be ending his Elite career due to a rare and worsening condition, slipping rib syndrome.

Of course the timing is a coincidence. But, the two stories should cause us all to pause and realize how quickly even established careers, and anything in life, can be disrupted.

When a Strong Season Stops Cold

Matt Arey celebrating on stage with his family. | B.A.S.S.

For Arey, the change comes during a season that looked like it had real potential to be special.

Heading into the midway point of the series, 20th in Angler of the Year points put him right in the mix. But just six weeks ago, heading into the Arkansas River event, where he had a Top 20 finish, he began noticing symptoms like night sweats and sudden weight loss. Testing has since revealed a lymphoma diagnosis.

“If you are reading this, please, pay attention to your body,” Arey advised. “Like my case suggests, things can happen fast,” noting that a routine blood test just months earlier showed no issues.

Despite this season’s promising start, his decision to step away and change his focus was immediate.

“Being here to watch my girls grow up means more to me than anything,” he said. “I thought about my family and did not hesitate to put fishing in the back seat and pour all my energy and effort into fighting this disease. Lymphoma is treatable and curable.”

When the Pain Finally Wins

Jamie Hartman on the water, doing what he loves best. | B.A.S.S.

Hartman’s situation has been building and compounding for a while—but led to the same result.

Diagnosed with slipping rib syndrome, Hartman suffers a rare condition where the lower ribs move excessively and slip under adjacent ribs, irritating intercostal nerves and causing sharp, stabbing pain—enough to affect his ability to compete, travel, and even breathe.

“I dealt with this last year too, but it was different; it didn’t feel like it does now,” Hartman said. “It just keeps happening if I keep fishing,”

As an angler who has been battling injuries and fishing through pain for much of his career, it has finally reached the breaking point. Reluctantly, Hartman has made the decision to step away from professional tournament fishing for good, shifting his focus toward recovery and his guide business.

What Both Stories Make Clear

Both stories hit a little harder because from the perspective of the fans, it’s easy to assume the life of a pro angler is insulated from reality. At the Elite level, these guys are living the dream—traveling the country, chasing something they love.

But the reality is, none of that changes the basics.

Whether it comes as a surprise, like Arey’s diagnosis, or builds over time like Hartman’s, health issues push their way right in front of everything else. AOY standings, financial success, even an entire amazing career—none of it means much when your body doesn’t agree.

On a single day in May, the bass fishing world was reminded just how quickly everything can change.