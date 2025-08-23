Bassmaster Elite Series La Crosse 2025 -Day 2: New Rookie of the Year and AOY Heads to Day 3
This is the Starting Spot -Bassmaster Elite Edition -Day 2
Your regular news headlines will resume next week, but until then come behind the scenes with me at the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the Mississippi River in beautiful La Crosse, Wisconsin. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.
Trey McKinney Keeps AOY Hopes Alive
At the launch site at the start of Day 2, FXR Pro Trey McKinney seemed like he was back to the animated, fish story telling, hook set reenacting, fun loving angler we've all come to know. I was relieved for him. Tied for angler of the year at the start of the season’s final tournament is a lot of pressure for the most seasoned veteran angler. I hated to see that changing the way he approached his fishing. When I saw old Trey was back, I felt like we’d see him fishing his game today.
Chris Johnston Builds Momentum in AOY Race
But also at takeoff, it seemed apparent that Chris Johnston had managed to shake any anxiety he may have been feeling on Day 1. In my experience, Johnston is a very nice guy to talk to, but he isn’t as animated as McKinney, ever. So I didn’t expect to see him laughing and jumping around. What I did see was cool, calm, confidence. This is going to be interesting.
JT Thompkins Climbs into the Top 10
As I mentioned, I got the opportunity to ride along on Day 2 of the Bassmaster Elite event at La Crosse as a Press Observer for JT Thompkins. He started the day in 16th place, and SPOILER ALERT, he moved into 10th by the end of the day. Obviously, that means I got to witness firsthand as he caught fish after fish all day, including some pretty nice ones. I’ll add a little photo gallery of some of my favorite shots below.
The Mississippi River at La Crosse Is a Special Place
I want to share how great it felt for me to be back on this stretch of the Mighty Miss. I was especially reminded how much I used to love that first run after takeoff—full-speed with dozens of other bass boats, following the curving river, with low fog partially revealing the high bluff formations of the Driftless Area. The combination of high-tech power and nature’s beauty is exhilarating.
What I Noticed About JT Thompkins, the Angler
• Thompkins’ casting mechanics are well above average. He is very smooth, efficient in his motions, and very accurate. His bait is where it needs to be a good bit more time than an average angler’s.
• While he did seem to be able to find everything he needed quickly and easily, he doesn’t run a sparkling clean ship. The photo is from the beginning of the day, not after a long day of catching them. That’s not a criticism, just an observation. Every angler is very different in how they approach these things, which I find very interesting.
• He was very efficient and effective with decision making. He recognized he would need fish for the weekend, so he did a lot of checking and learning. He didn’t dwell, trying to make something work. He observed, analyzed and if it wasn’t right, he adjusted. He seemed to have a sense of what to do next, far beyond what you’d expect at his fairly young age.
• I noticed only one spinning rod out of about ten rods on the deck and asked why. He told me he’s a shallow water power fisherman. So this Mississippi River fishing is a good fit for him.
• Furthermore, he said he’s terrible with forward-facing sonar (gasp!). He had FFS on all day and when it made sense, he would use it see if there were fish on his spots. And he may have seen a couple fish eat his baits, but I would estimate he caught a vast majority of his fish without scoping them. While the loudest commenters on social media would say it’s impossible that a pro angler in his early-20s, who is about to qualify for his third Bassmaster Classic appearance isn’t “video gaming” every catch, the fact is, he’s not.
Day 2 Photo Gallery -JT Thompkins
And now, a gallery of a few of my favorite photos on Day 2 of the Bassmaster Elite tournament on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
End of Day 2 Updates: New Rookie of the Year Decided and No Angler of the Year Yet
Tucker Smith was crowned the Rookie of the Year for the 2025 season. As emcee, Dave Mercer, pointed out, “You only get one shot, ever, at the Rookie of the Year title."
And Johnston did manage to create a lead over McKinney in the Angler of the Year race. He put together a 16-8 bag which took him up to XX place at the end of the day. McKinney improved on his Day 1 stats as well, but with 14-1, putting him over 2.5 pounds behind Johnston. However, moving him up to 50th place, it was enough to keep McKinney alive on Day 3. Although he’ll have to catch a monster bag, the AOY race is still undecided.
FXR Pro Team Standings After Day 2
- 2nd Bryan Schmitt. 34-5
- 6th Cooper Gallant. 32-9
- 10th JT Thompkins. 32-1
- 26th Tyler Williams. 29-1
- 50th Trey McKinney. 27-0
- 57th Justin Hamner. 25-12
- 74th Beau Browning. 24-5
- 75th Matt Robertson. 24-0
- 78th Bryan New. 22-11
- 81st Logan Parks. 22-4
