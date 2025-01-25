Bassmaster Elite Tour Schedule for 2025
B.A.S.S. has announced the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series schedule with a slate of nine events across seven states. The season kicks off on February 20th at the St. Johns River in Palatka, Florida, and concludes on August 21st at the Mississippi Rive in La Crosse, Wisconsin. 2025 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Bassmaster Elite Trail.
2025 Bassmaster Elite Schedule
1. Stop One at the St. Johns River
The first event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is February 20-23. Stop One is at the St. Johns River, located in Palatka, Florida. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2024, when Canadian pro, Cory Johnston won with a four day total of 93 pounds, 6 ounces.
2. Stop Two Lake Okeechobee
The second event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is February 27-March 2. Stop Two is at Lake Okeechobee, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2023, when Louisiana pro, Tyler Rivet won with a four day total of 86 pounds, 15 ounces.
3. Stop Three Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound
The third event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is April 10-13. Stop Three is at Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The Elites have never visited this location, but back in 1981 Basil Bacon won the North Carolina Invitational on this tidal fishery with 46 pounds, 12 ounces.
4. Stop Four Lake Hartwell
The fourth event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is April 24-27. Stop Four is at Lake Hartwell, located in Anderson, South Carolina. The last time the Elites visited this location was for the Bassmaster Classic in 2022, when Oklahoma pro, Jason Christie won the three day event with 54 pounds.
5. Stop Five Lake Fork
The fifth event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is May 8-11. Stop Five is at Lake Fork, located in Lake Fork, Texas. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2024, when Illinois rookie pro, Trey McKinney became the youngest angler to win an Elite Series event with a giant four day total of 130 pounds, 15 ounces.
6. Stop Six Sabine River
The sixth event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is May 15-18. Stop Six is at the Sabine River, located in Orange, Texas. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2023, when Mississippi pro, Brock Mosley won with a four day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces.
7. Stop Seven Lake Tenkiller
The seventh event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is June 12-15. Stop Seven is at Lake Tenkiller, located in Cookson, Oklahoma. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2019, when Australian pro, Carl Jocumsen won with a four day total of 54 pounds, 15 ounces.
8. Stop Eight Lake St. Clair
The eighth event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is August 7-10. Stop Eight is at Lake St. Claire, located in Macomb County, Michigan. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2023, when Arkansas pro, Joey Cifuentes III won with a four day total of 91 pounds, 8 ounces.
9. Stop Nine Mississippi River
The ninth event for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is August 21-24. Stop Nine is at the Mississippi River, located in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The last time the Elites visited this location was in 2022, when Maryland pro, Bryan Schmitt won with a four day total of 63 pounds, 4 ounces.
Each regular-season event offers a top prize of $100,000, along with valuable points towards the Angler of the Year race and the opportunity to qualify for 2026 Bassmaster Classic. Also worth noting is 2025 marks the first season in B.A.S.S. history that the pros will not be required to pay an entry fee to participate. There are also some new rules for 2025 regarding forward facing sonar and other topics.
2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Field (alphabetical order)
- Matt Arey, Shelby, N.C.
- Justin Atkins, Florence, Ala.
- Drew Benton, Panama City, Fla.
- Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Ark.
- Beau Browning, Hot Springs, Ark.
- Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Ala.
- Blake Capps, Muskogee, Okla.
- Brandon Card, Salisbury, N.C.
- Hank Cherry, Lincolnton, N.C.
- Jason Christie, Welling, Okla.
- Joey Cifuentes III, Clinton, Ark.
- Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, S.C.
- Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas
- Drew Cook, Cairo, Ga.
- John Cox, DeBary, Fla.
- John Crews, Salem, Va.
- Will Davis Jr., Sylacauga, Ala.
- Greg DiPalma, Millville, N.J.
- Bob Downey, Detroit Lakes, Minn.
- Tim Dube, Nashua, N.H.
- Dakota Ebare, Brookeland, Texas
- Seth Feider, New Market, Minn.
- Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minn.
- Easton Fothergill, Grand Rapids, Minn.
- Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tenn.
- Marc Frazier, Newnan, Ga.
- Kyoya Fujita, Minamitsuru, Yamanashi, Japan
- Cooper Gallant, Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada
- John Garrett, Union City, Tenn.
- David Gaston, Sylacauga, Ala.
- Robert Gee, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Wesley Gore, Clanton, Ala.
- Buddy Gross, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Ontario, Canada
- Greg Hackney, Gonzales, La.
- Justin Hamner, Northport, Ala.
- Ray Hanselman, Del Rio, Texas
- Jamie Hartman, Newport, N.Y.
- Matt Herren, Ashville, Ala.
- Randy Howell, Guntersville, Ala.
- Cody Huff, Ava, Mo.
- Mike Iaconelli, Pittsgrove, N.J.
- Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan
- Carl Jocumsen, Toowoomba, Australia
- Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada
- Cory Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada
- Jonathan Kelley, Old Forge, Pa.
- Steve Kennedy, Auburn, Ala.
- Kenta Kimura, Hirakata, Osaka, Japan
- Evan Kung, Pickering, Ontario, Canada
- Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wis.
- Logan Latuso, Gonzales, La.
- Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala.
- Shane LeHew, Catawba, N.C.
- Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tenn.
- Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas
- Andrew Loberg, Guntersville, Ala.
- Wes Logan, Springville, Ala.
- Ed Loughran III, Richmond, Va.
- Bill Lowen, Brookville, Ind.
- Paul Marks, Cumming, Ga.
- Scott Martin, Clewiston, Fla.
- Trey McKinney, Carbondale, Ill.
- Mark Menendez, Paducah, Ky.
- Cody Meyer, Eagle, Idaho
- Ben Milliken, New Caney, Texas
- Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Miss.
- Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Conn.
- David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tenn.
- Bryan New, Leesville, S.C.
- Kyle Norsetter, Cottage Grove, Wisc
- Cliff Pace, Ovett, Miss.
- Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho
- Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Okla.
- Logan Parks, Auburn, Ala.
- Kyle Patrick, Cooperstown, N.Y.
- Chad Pipkens, DeWitt, Mich.
- Clifford Pirch, Payson, Ariz.
- Jacob Powroznik, North Prince George, Va.
- Jay Przekurat, Plover, Wis.
- KJ Queen, Catawba, N.C.
- Alex Redwine, Blue Ash, Ohio
- Tyler Rivet, Raceland, La.
- Matt Robertson, Kuttawa, Ky.
- Cole Sands, Calhoun, Tenn.
- Pat Schlapper, Eleva, Wis.
- Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Md.
- Bernie Schultz, Gainesville, Fla.
- Hunter Shryock, Ooltewah, Tenn.
- Bryant Smith, Roseville, Calif.
- Tucker Smith, Birmingham, Ala.
- Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia, La.
- Gerald Swindle, Guntersville, Ala.
- JT Thompkins, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Emil Wagner, Marietta, Ga.
- Patrick Walters, Summerville, S.C.
- Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Ala.
- Alex Wetherell, Middletown, Conn.
- Brad Whatley, Bivins, Texas
- Jake Whitaker, Hendersonville, N.C.
- Tyler Williams, Belgrade, Maine
- Jason Williamson, Aiken, S.C.
- Matty Wong, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas
Bassmaster on FOX 2025
In addition to Bassmaster LIVE coverage of every event on bassmaster.com, 2025 will include expanded television coverage of all nine Elite Events plus the Bassmaster Classic on FOX.
Air Date
Start Time
Tournament
Location
Network
Sat 2/22/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #1: St. Johns River
Palatka, FL
FS1
Sun 2/23/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #1: St. Johns River
Palatka, FL
FS1
Sat 3/1/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #2: Lake Okeechobee
Okeechobee, FL
FS1
Sun 3/2/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #2: Lake Okeechobee
Okeechobee, FL
FS1
Sat 3/22/25
12:00PM
Bassmaster Classic: Lake Ray Roberts
Fort Worth, TX
FOX
Sun 3/23/25
12:00PM
Bassmaster Classic: Lake Ray Roberts
Fort Worth, TX
FOX
Sat 4/12/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #3: Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound
Elizabeth City, N.C.
FS1
Sun 4/13/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #3: Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound
Elizabeth City, N.C.
FS1
Sat 4/26/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #4: Lake Hartwell
Anderson, S.C.
FS1
Sun 4/27/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #4: Lake Hartwell
Anderson, S.C.
FS1
Sat 5/10/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #5: Lake Fork
Yantis, TX
FS1
Sun 5/11/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #5: Lake Fork
Yantis, TX
FS1
Sun 5/11/25
12:00PM
Elite Series #5: Lake Fork
Yantis, TX
FOX
Sat 5/17/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #6: Sabine River
Orange, TX
FS1
Sun 5/18/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #6: Sabine River
Orange, TX
FS1
Sat 6/14/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #7: Lake Tenkiller
Cookson, OK
FS1
Sun 6/15/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #7: Lake Tenkiller
Cookson, OK
FS1
Sun 6/15/25
12:00PM
Elite Series #7: Lake Tenkiller
Cookson, OK
FOX
Sat 8/9/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #8: Lake St. Clair
Macomb County, MI
FS1
Sun 8/10/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #8: Lake St. Clair
Macomb County, MI
FS1
Sat 08/23/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #9: Mississippi River
La Crosse, WI
FS1
Sun 08/24/25
8:00AM
Elite Series #9: Mississippi River
La Crosse, WI
FS1
For more information on the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series visit bassmaster.com.
