Bassmaster Elite Series La Crosse 2025: Championship Sunday -Guaranteed Drama on the Big River

Caleb Kuphall Leads Into Final Day as Bryan Schmitt, Pat Schlapper, and Tucker Smith Chase Victory

Kurt Mazurek

Caleb Kuphall leads wire-to-wire into Championship Sunday at the Bassmaster Elite Series La Crosse 2025 finale on the Mississippi River.
Caleb Kuphall leads wire-to-wire into Championship Sunday at the Bassmaster Elite Series La Crosse 2025 finale on the Mississippi River. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

This is the Starting Spot -Bassmaster Elite Edition -Championship Sunday Launch.
Your regular news headlines will resume next week, but until then come behind the scenes with me at the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the Mississippi River in beautiful La Crosse, Wisconsin. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.

Caleb Kuphall Leads Wire-to-Wire Into Championship Sunday

Bassmaster emcee Dave Mercer interviewing tournament leader Caleb Kuphall
Mercer putting Kuphall on the spot. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

Mukwanago, Wisconsin’s Caleb Kuphall has led this event wire-to-wire. He heads out on Championship Sunday with a 1-13 lead over second place Bryan Schmitt. Kuphall is generally a fairly reserved personality, so I wouldn’t have expected him to be any different this morning. He seemed fairly calm and confident, but I did hear him say he was nervous before takeoff.

Bryan Schmitt Stays Positive in Mississippi River Finale

bassmaster pro bryan sschmitt just before takeoff on Championship Sunday
Bryan Schmitt is ready to get after it! / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

FXR Pro Bryan Schmitt seemed relaxed and just excited to have the opportunity to fish today. He plans to stay positive and figures if a couple things go his way, he has a good shot to leave this last tournament of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series with a big blue trophy. He’s won it before here. Can he do it agin today?

Schlapper Fires Shots Before Takeoff

Bassmaster pro Pat Schlapper talking to Dave Mercer before takeoff.
Schlapper warns the rest of the field he's on some big fish. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

Wisconsin’s Pat Schlapper is great fisherman and a funny guy. During his interview with emcee Dave Mercer this morning, he sent a warning to the rest of the Top 10 field going out today—“These guys would all be shaking if they knew the size of the fish I’m on.” Generally, the crowd laughed, but you could tell they were all trying to puzzle out whether he was serious or goofing around. Could go either way. Mercer later asked leader Caleb Kuphall if he was worried about Schlapper’s warning. “Nah, he’s just full of hot air,” Kuphall responded unshaken.

Rookie of the Year Tucker Smith Makes Championship Sunday Cut

Bassmaster Pro Tucker Smith just before takeoff on Championship Sunday.
Rookie of the Year Tucker Smith is still in it to win it. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

Apparently invigorated by his recent new title of Rookie of the Year, Tucker Smith made it through qualifying to slide into Championship Sunday in 10th place. He needs a mega-bag for a miracle finish, but you just never know what can happen on the Mississippi River at La Crosse.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated.

